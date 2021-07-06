Viz Media Releases September 2021 Manga Titles

Viz Media has released their full list of manga titles coming out in September. Once again, it's a full range of Shonen, Shoujo and mature, or Seinan titles, so  there's something for everyone.

Shonen Jump

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Vol. 2

Story and Art By Hajime Komoto     

 In the midst of a battle with Lance, a chosen magic user graced  with two marks, Mash makes a shocking discovery about his  opponent. Then, more trouble is on the way when Mash's  dorm, Adler, is paired for outdoor activities with Lang, a  dorm full of a veritable wolf pack of bad characters. Now Mash is caught in a fight for coins and the pride of his dorm!            

On Sale Date        September 7, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

 Price USA          $9.99

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Vol. 12         

Creator/Supervisor: Masashi Kishimoto, Art by Mikio Ikemoto, Script by Ukyo Kodachi

 As Naruto recovers from his wounds after being rescued by  Boruto and the new Team Seven, nefarious things are  happening within Kara. Kashin Koji and Amado seem to have  betrayed their leader, Jigen. What is the reason for their sudden turn, and just what is Jigen's true identity?         

On Sale Date         September 7, 2021

Age Rating             Teen

Price USA             $9.99

Twin Star Exorcists, Vol. 23         

Story and Art by Yoshiaki Sukeno      

The Soul of the Great Yang is destined to awaken in Rokuro…but  first it wants to kill him! Will Rokuro make it to the altar on  time —let alone alive—to marry Benio? And can he trust an offer of help from a most unlikely, impossible ally?

On Sale Date       September 7, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA            $9.99

Undead Unluck, Vol. 3  

Story and Art by Yoshifumi Tozuka

Andy has transformed into Victhor          and the members of the Union have assembled to stop him. As a furious battle unfolds,  Fuuko decides to join the fray to return Andy to normal. But  she'll need to touch Victhor to use her Unluck against Victhor's Undead powers, so she does the unthinkable          and leaps right at him!          

On Sale Date       September 7, 2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA            $9.99

Dr. STONE, Vol. 18

Story by Riichiro Inagaki, Art by Boichi

It's the Kingdom of Science versus the Kingdom of Science!  This showdown between Senku and Dr. Xeno is a race to see  which side can take down the enemy's science leader first!  Despite the revelation of Dr. Xeno's unexpected history and  connection with Senkaimed right at the Perseus! u, Stanley's deadly sniper rifle is already

On Sale Date      September 7, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA            $9.99

Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 14  

Story by Akira Toriyama, Art by Toyotarou

The  struggle against Moro and the fight for the fate of the Earth continues. Vegeta finally returns from planet Yardrat and  asks Goku to step aside so he can face the evil space wizard  alone. But something is different about Vegeta since his  training with the  mysterious Yardratians, and his attacks seem to be working to weaken Moro! Will Vegeta's training be  enough to step out of Goku's shadow and end this battle once  and for all?

On Sale Date       September 7, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA            $9.99

 

  My Hero Academia, Vol. 29

Story and Art by Kohei Horikoshi

Shigaraki Tomura has finally awakened, and as he begins to  unleash his savage powers, the heroes realize it's going to take everyone and everything they have to stop him. Several he            roes have been lost already, and even as the number one hero,  Endeavor, takes on Tomura, Midoriya and Bakugo must now  put themselves on the front line. Meanwhile, the massive  villain Gigantomachia rampages toward Jaku City. It seems  nothing can stop him, b ut the students of U.A. are determined to succeed or die trying…            

On Sale Date       September 7, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA            $9.99

Shojo Beat

Yakuza Lover, Vol. 2 

Story and Art by Nozomi Mino

Yuri and Oya's romantic getaway in Shanghai is cut short  when sinister Russian mob boss Semilio kidnaps Yuri and  tries to make her his own. But Yuri won't be won over so easily. As she fights off Semilio's advances, Oya suddenly  comes to her rescue. With Yuri finally out of harm's way, Oya charges headfirst into battle  against Semillio, leaving Yuri to wonder if he'll make it out alive.  

On Sale Date          September 7,  2021

Age Rating              Mature

Price USA               $9.99

Prince Freya, Vol. 5  

Story and Art by Keiko Ishihara    

Freya has been granted Tyr's royal jewel and the chance to  seek allies in the fight against Sigurd. But the journey to hope  is fraught with danger and Freya and her knights will have to  survive a voyage across a pirate       -infested sea before they can even begin to secure the help her kingdom needs!

On Sale Date                      September 7, 2021

Age Rating             Teen+

Price USA             $9.99

Love Me, Love Me Not, Vol. 10  

Story and Art by Io Sakisaka

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. Inui finds out Akari has confided in Ryosuke  about her problems with her parents. Feeling jealous, he tells Akari he wants to hear about her problems too. Ryosuke is  moving in quick, and Inui still hasn't told Akari how he feels about her!  

On Sale Date        September 7, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA             $9.99

Snow White with the Red Hair, Vol. 15 

Story and Art by Sorata Akiduki

Shirayuki and Obi attend a royal soiree at the palace in hopes of meeting Rata Forzeno, the wunderock scholar. With his help, the Lilias team might finally be able to bring their  orimmallys research to a speedy conclusion. But will  Shirayuki and Obi be able to convince the elusive scholar to lend them a hand?

On Sale Date              September 7, 2021

Age Rating          Teen

Price USA            $9.99  

VIZ Media

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1  

Story and Art by KOKONASU   ☆RUMBA

 What do the villagers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons get up to when you're not around? Find out all about their antics  in this hilarious manga filled with goofy gags and silly stories!  Plus, read comics that highlight each villager, as well as get tips a nd tricks for playing the game in a special bonus section.

On Sale Date        September 14, 2021

Age Rating          All Ages

Price USA                  $9.99

Story by Shima Shinya & Justina Ireland; Art by Mizuki Sakakibara

In the aftermath of the Hyperspace Disaster, young Jedi Knight, Lily Tora -Asi is assigned to help displaced civilians relocate to Banchii, a newly inhabited planet in the Inugg system far in the Outer Rim. While balancing the arrival of   incoming settlers and teaching the Padawans on their Temple outpost, Lily must also confront an attack by the insidious Drengir and, after the events of the Republic Fair, deal with the growing threat of the Nihil. But the dangers to Lily and her Padawans are much      closer than she thinks…

On Sale Date       September 7, 2021

Age Rating          Teen

Price USA               $14.99

YO -KAI WATCH, Vol. 18

Story and Art by Noriyuki Konishi    

Nate grows tired of Jibanyan's  and Whisper's lazy attitudes and finds a new Yo -kai to partner with. Then he heads for Gargaros Island! Is a new Yo -Kai legend in the making?!

On Sale Date         September 14, 2021

Age Rating            All Ages

Price USA             $9.99

Kirby Manga Mania, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Hirokazu Hikawa

Dream Land's innocent troublemaker Kirby is back at it again with more of the mischief fans of all ages know and love.  These cute and carefree Kirby comics—ready to be consumed in any order or inhaled a ll at once—will leave fans tickled pink!

On Sale Date       September 14, 2021

Age Rating            All Ages

Price USA          $9.99

 

Pokemon Sun & Moon, Vol. 11

Story by Hidenori Kusaka, Art by Satoshi Yamamoto

Reuniting with the missing Sun, Lillie, along with the others,  manages to find and free her mother, Lusamina, from Nihelga.  Meanwhile, Moon seems to be attacking her friends! Will Moon be able to escape Faba's clutches?

On Sale Date           September 14, 2021

Age Rating            All Ages

Price USA                 $4.99

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Vol. 9      

Story and Art by Akira Himekawa           

Midna tells Link about the time before she came to the world of Light and how the evil wizard Zant turned her into her current  form. Bitter and angry, Midna only used other people to get her  revenge. Link needs Midna's help now more than ever and his  forgiveness may give her the strength to continue the fight. Ahead of them, in the Twilight Realm itself, lie greater dangers than they  have faced before, as well as Midna's nemesis, the scheming  sorcerer Zant.    

On Sale Date       September 14, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA                      $9.99

Splatoon, Vol. 13  

Story and Art by Sankichi Hinodeya

The search for Sheldon's grandfather's hidden treasure continues. To complete their quest, Goggles will have to defeat  the diabolical Justice Brain, who is proving to be a wily and worthy foe! Can Goggles  triumph over Justice Brain, unlock the secret of Ammoses Shellendorf's treasure and advance to the Final Splatfest?!

On Sale Date       September 14, 2021

Age Rating            All Ages

Price USA          $9.99

VIZ Signature

Fist of the North Star, Vol. 2  

Story by Buronson, Art by Tetsuo Hara

Ken  takes on the Golan, a gang whose claims of genetic superiority he will put to the test. Later, as he continues his journey through the wasteland. he runs into a wily nomad  warlord named Jackal. Until now, Ken's opponents have rarely  used their heads —though many have lost them. How will he handle an enemy who relies on cunning instead of brute force?

On Sale Date        September 21,  2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA            $19.99

Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition, Vol. 5  

Story and Art by Rumiko  Takahashi

After Yusaku Godai saves his beloved apartment manager,  Kyoko Otonashi, from falling off the roof of Maison Ikkoku,  the two argue and Godai  falls off the balcony, breaking his leg. Kyoko keeps visiting him during his stay in the hospital, but  all their friends are making it difficult for them to find time alone to make up.      

On Sale Date        September 21, 2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA            $24.99

BEASTARS, Vol. 14  

Story and Art by Paru Itagaki  

Valiant Beastar horse Yahya continues his vendetta against  Komodo dragon Gosha by tormenting his grandson, gray wolf  Legoshi. In college, dwarf rabbit Haru meets another herbivore  who is dating a carnivore. Is dating outside your species just  trendy? Then, when Haru finally meets up with Legoshi again,  she insists he take her to a disturbing location for their date.  Meanwhile, Yahya's mouse spies are everywhere, and their  motives aren't always pure…  

On Sale Date                    September 21, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA            $12.99

The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 6  

Story and Art by Kousuke Oono               

All of Tatsu's hustling and networking since leaving the  yakuza has earned him an offer he can't refuse —an invitation

to run with the women's association, the movers and shakers  of his neighborhood. Before he can be initiated, though, the  Immortal Dragon must prove to the board's heavyweights that  he truly can hack it as a homemaker. It will be the greatest test  of this househusband's skills yet!  

On Sale Date        September 21, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA            $12.99

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, Vol. 10  

Story and Art by Inio Asano

Huge chunks of the mothership are starting to crash into Tokyo,  leveling whole neighborhoods. The Japanese government is  ready to nope out of the impending destruction and the  Americans are using the growing panic as an excuse to make their move. What's worse, the internet is down! With just days left before the end of humanity, at least the Occult Club is  having a pretty good vacation at the beach.

On Sale Date        September 21, 2021

Age Rating          Mature

Price USA               $14.99

Shonen Sunday

Mao, Vol. 1  

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

Teenage Nanako travels back in time to early 19th-century Japan and meets teenage exorcist Mao. What is the thread of  fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers…and  kick some demon butt along the way!

On Sale Date        September 14, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA            $9.99

Fly Me to the Moon, Vol. 7

Story and Art by Kenjiro Hata

After a long day and a longer night apart, Tsukasa and Nasa  grow closer than ever. Their marriage gets downright steamy  as they practice kissing, giving each other shoulder massages,  sharing a futon and even planning a proper romantic  honeymoon. Also, Tsukasa drags Nasa to a movie marathon to  catch him up on her favorite superhero film franchise.

On Sale Date        September 14, 2021         

Age Rating          Teen+                              

Price USA            $9.99                             

 Hayate the Combat Butler Vol. 38                  

Story and Art by Kenjiro Hata    

As the battle for Hayate's heart (or whatever parts a girl can   get) reaches a crescendo, the entire harem of this harem manga kicks into action. Nagi races across Japan with a speed -limitdefying mad doctor, Ruka is tempted to return to pop stardom,  the Movie Study Club shows up for no particular reason, and  Hayate is once again forced to dress in drag. Meanwhile,  Chiharu and Hinagiku enjoy a very nice afternoon of  sightseeing in Kyoto, because some girls deserve a break from  wacky antics once in a while.  

On Sale Date      September 14, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+                         

Price USA       $9.99

