Viz Media Releases September 2021 Manga Titles

Viz Media has released their full list of manga titles coming out in September. Once again, it's a full range of Shonen, Shoujo and mature, or Seinan titles, so there's something for everyone.

Shonen Jump

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Vol. 2

Story and Art By Hajime Komoto

In the midst of a battle with Lance, a chosen magic user graced with two marks, Mash makes a shocking discovery about his opponent. Then, more trouble is on the way when Mash's dorm, Adler, is paired for outdoor activities with Lang, a dorm full of a veritable wolf pack of bad characters. Now Mash is caught in a fight for coins and the pride of his dorm!

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Vol. 12

Creator/Supervisor: Masashi Kishimoto, Art by Mikio Ikemoto, Script by Ukyo Kodachi

As Naruto recovers from his wounds after being rescued by Boruto and the new Team Seven, nefarious things are happening within Kara. Kashin Koji and Amado seem to have betrayed their leader, Jigen. What is the reason for their sudden turn, and just what is Jigen's true identity?

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Twin Star Exorcists, Vol. 23

Story and Art by Yoshiaki Sukeno

The Soul of the Great Yang is destined to awaken in Rokuro…but first it wants to kill him! Will Rokuro make it to the altar on time —let alone alive—to marry Benio? And can he trust an offer of help from a most unlikely, impossible ally?

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Undead Unluck, Vol. 3

Story and Art by Yoshifumi Tozuka

Andy has transformed into Victhor and the members of the Union have assembled to stop him. As a furious battle unfolds, Fuuko decides to join the fray to return Andy to normal. But she'll need to touch Victhor to use her Unluck against Victhor's Undead powers, so she does the unthinkable and leaps right at him!

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Dr. STONE, Vol. 18

Story by Riichiro Inagaki, Art by Boichi

It's the Kingdom of Science versus the Kingdom of Science! This showdown between Senku and Dr. Xeno is a race to see which side can take down the enemy's science leader first! Despite the revelation of Dr. Xeno's unexpected history and connection with Senkaimed right at the Perseus! u, Stanley's deadly sniper rifle is already

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 14

Story by Akira Toriyama, Art by Toyotarou

The struggle against Moro and the fight for the fate of the Earth continues. Vegeta finally returns from planet Yardrat and asks Goku to step aside so he can face the evil space wizard alone. But something is different about Vegeta since his training with the mysterious Yardratians, and his attacks seem to be working to weaken Moro! Will Vegeta's training be enough to step out of Goku's shadow and end this battle once and for all?

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

My Hero Academia, Vol. 29

Story and Art by Kohei Horikoshi

Shigaraki Tomura has finally awakened, and as he begins to unleash his savage powers, the heroes realize it's going to take everyone and everything they have to stop him. Several he roes have been lost already, and even as the number one hero, Endeavor, takes on Tomura, Midoriya and Bakugo must now put themselves on the front line. Meanwhile, the massive villain Gigantomachia rampages toward Jaku City. It seems nothing can stop him, b ut the students of U.A. are determined to succeed or die trying…

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Shojo Beat

Yakuza Lover, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Nozomi Mino

Yuri and Oya's romantic getaway in Shanghai is cut short when sinister Russian mob boss Semilio kidnaps Yuri and tries to make her his own. But Yuri won't be won over so easily. As she fights off Semilio's advances, Oya suddenly comes to her rescue. With Yuri finally out of harm's way, Oya charges headfirst into battle against Semillio, leaving Yuri to wonder if he'll make it out alive.

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $9.99

Prince Freya, Vol. 5

Story and Art by Keiko Ishihara

Freya has been granted Tyr's royal jewel and the chance to seek allies in the fight against Sigurd. But the journey to hope is fraught with danger and Freya and her knights will have to survive a voyage across a pirate -infested sea before they can even begin to secure the help her kingdom needs!

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Love Me, Love Me Not, Vol. 10

Story and Art by Io Sakisaka

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. Inui finds out Akari has confided in Ryosuke about her problems with her parents. Feeling jealous, he tells Akari he wants to hear about her problems too. Ryosuke is moving in quick, and Inui still hasn't told Akari how he feels about her!

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Snow White with the Red Hair, Vol. 15

Story and Art by Sorata Akiduki

Shirayuki and Obi attend a royal soiree at the palace in hopes of meeting Rata Forzeno, the wunderock scholar. With his help, the Lilias team might finally be able to bring their orimmallys research to a speedy conclusion. But will Shirayuki and Obi be able to convince the elusive scholar to lend them a hand?

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

VIZ Media

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1

Story and Art by KOKONASU ☆RUMBA

What do the villagers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons get up to when you're not around? Find out all about their antics in this hilarious manga filled with goofy gags and silly stories! Plus, read comics that highlight each villager, as well as get tips a nd tricks for playing the game in a special bonus section.

On Sale Date September 14, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $9.99

Story by Shima Shinya & Justina Ireland; Art by Mizuki Sakakibara

In the aftermath of the Hyperspace Disaster, young Jedi Knight, Lily Tora -Asi is assigned to help displaced civilians relocate to Banchii, a newly inhabited planet in the Inugg system far in the Outer Rim. While balancing the arrival of incoming settlers and teaching the Padawans on their Temple outpost, Lily must also confront an attack by the insidious Drengir and, after the events of the Republic Fair, deal with the growing threat of the Nihil. But the dangers to Lily and her Padawans are much closer than she thinks…

On Sale Date September 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $14.99

YO -KAI WATCH, Vol. 18

Story and Art by Noriyuki Konishi

Nate grows tired of Jibanyan's and Whisper's lazy attitudes and finds a new Yo -kai to partner with. Then he heads for Gargaros Island! Is a new Yo -Kai legend in the making?!

On Sale Date September 14, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $9.99

Kirby Manga Mania, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Hirokazu Hikawa

Dream Land's innocent troublemaker Kirby is back at it again with more of the mischief fans of all ages know and love. These cute and carefree Kirby comics—ready to be consumed in any order or inhaled a ll at once—will leave fans tickled pink!

On Sale Date September 14, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $9.99

Pokemon Sun & Moon, Vol. 11

Story by Hidenori Kusaka, Art by Satoshi Yamamoto

Reuniting with the missing Sun, Lillie, along with the others, manages to find and free her mother, Lusamina, from Nihelga. Meanwhile, Moon seems to be attacking her friends! Will Moon be able to escape Faba's clutches?

On Sale Date September 14, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $4.99

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Vol. 9

Story and Art by Akira Himekawa

Midna tells Link about the time before she came to the world of Light and how the evil wizard Zant turned her into her current form. Bitter and angry, Midna only used other people to get her revenge. Link needs Midna's help now more than ever and his forgiveness may give her the strength to continue the fight. Ahead of them, in the Twilight Realm itself, lie greater dangers than they have faced before, as well as Midna's nemesis, the scheming sorcerer Zant.

On Sale Date September 14, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Splatoon, Vol. 13

Story and Art by Sankichi Hinodeya

The search for Sheldon's grandfather's hidden treasure continues. To complete their quest, Goggles will have to defeat the diabolical Justice Brain, who is proving to be a wily and worthy foe! Can Goggles triumph over Justice Brain, unlock the secret of Ammoses Shellendorf's treasure and advance to the Final Splatfest?!

On Sale Date September 14, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $9.99

VIZ Signature

Fist of the North Star, Vol. 2

Story by Buronson, Art by Tetsuo Hara

Ken takes on the Golan, a gang whose claims of genetic superiority he will put to the test. Later, as he continues his journey through the wasteland. he runs into a wily nomad warlord named Jackal. Until now, Ken's opponents have rarely used their heads —though many have lost them. How will he handle an enemy who relies on cunning instead of brute force?

On Sale Date September 21, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $19.99

Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition, Vol. 5

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

After Yusaku Godai saves his beloved apartment manager, Kyoko Otonashi, from falling off the roof of Maison Ikkoku, the two argue and Godai falls off the balcony, breaking his leg. Kyoko keeps visiting him during his stay in the hospital, but all their friends are making it difficult for them to find time alone to make up.

On Sale Date September 21, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $24.99

BEASTARS, Vol. 14

Story and Art by Paru Itagaki

Valiant Beastar horse Yahya continues his vendetta against Komodo dragon Gosha by tormenting his grandson, gray wolf Legoshi. In college, dwarf rabbit Haru meets another herbivore who is dating a carnivore. Is dating outside your species just trendy? Then, when Haru finally meets up with Legoshi again, she insists he take her to a disturbing location for their date. Meanwhile, Yahya's mouse spies are everywhere, and their motives aren't always pure…

On Sale Date September 21, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $12.99

The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 6

Story and Art by Kousuke Oono

All of Tatsu's hustling and networking since leaving the yakuza has earned him an offer he can't refuse —an invitation

to run with the women's association, the movers and shakers of his neighborhood. Before he can be initiated, though, the Immortal Dragon must prove to the board's heavyweights that he truly can hack it as a homemaker. It will be the greatest test of this househusband's skills yet!

On Sale Date September 21, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $12.99

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, Vol. 10

Story and Art by Inio Asano

Huge chunks of the mothership are starting to crash into Tokyo, leveling whole neighborhoods. The Japanese government is ready to nope out of the impending destruction and the Americans are using the growing panic as an excuse to make their move. What's worse, the internet is down! With just days left before the end of humanity, at least the Occult Club is having a pretty good vacation at the beach.

On Sale Date September 21, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $14.99

Shonen Sunday

Mao, Vol. 1

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

Teenage Nanako travels back in time to early 19th-century Japan and meets teenage exorcist Mao. What is the thread of fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers…and kick some demon butt along the way!

On Sale Date September 14, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Fly Me to the Moon, Vol. 7

Story and Art by Kenjiro Hata

After a long day and a longer night apart, Tsukasa and Nasa grow closer than ever. Their marriage gets downright steamy as they practice kissing, giving each other shoulder massages, sharing a futon and even planning a proper romantic honeymoon. Also, Tsukasa drags Nasa to a movie marathon to catch him up on her favorite superhero film franchise.

On Sale Date September 14, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Hayate the Combat Butler Vol. 38

Story and Art by Kenjiro Hata

As the battle for Hayate's heart (or whatever parts a girl can get) reaches a crescendo, the entire harem of this harem manga kicks into action. Nagi races across Japan with a speed -limitdefying mad doctor, Ruka is tempted to return to pop stardom, the Movie Study Club shows up for no particular reason, and Hayate is once again forced to dress in drag. Meanwhile, Chiharu and Hinagiku enjoy a very nice afternoon of sightseeing in Kyoto, because some girls deserve a break from wacky antics once in a while.

On Sale Date September 14, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99