Viz Media's X-Men Manga Remastered in November 2024 Solicits

Viz Media are bringing back X-Men Manga, remastered, by Hiroshi Higuchi as part of Viz's November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

X-MEN MANGA REMASTERED GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242237

(W) Hiroshi Higuchi (A) Hiroshi Higuchi

X-Men: The Animated Series was a global sensation and the perfect introduction to Marvel's mutants! The classic manga adaptation, unavailable for years, now finally returns to print! Newly remastered and presented in a deluxe edition, this is the ultimate X-Men collector's item!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SOMEDAY ILL FALL FOR YOU GN VOL 01 (MR)

SUBLIME

SEP242224

(W) Tomo Kurahashi (A) Tomo Kurahashi

Childhood friends Chiaki and Kazuma have been brought up like brothers, but that all shatters when Kazuma catches Chiaki masturbating and, in the heat of the moment, ends up lending a hand. From that night on, the two of them help each other out to satisfy their base urges-that is, until Kazuma gets a girlfriend, and Chiaki realizes his feelings go beyond friends with benefits. Will these childhood friends be able to go back to the way they were before? Or will their relationship manage to bloom into something more?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

BLACK OR WHITE GN VOL 09 (MR)

SUBLIME

SEP242225

(W) Sachimo (A) Sachimo

Shige's boss-CEO Asakusa of agency Tokyo Sky Star-unexpectedly visits the set where Shige, Shin, and Tatara are filming their next movie. And when he deliberately approaches Shin, making it clear he's there just to see him, it sets Shige, Tatara, and the others on edge. Seeing their behavior change, Shin finally figures out that something is up-and that he's been left out. But when he asks Shige about it, he's simply told "not now," leaving him with more questions than answers!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

GOKURAKUGAI GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242238

(W) Yuto Sano (A) Yuto Sano

While investigating a string of cannibalistic murders, Alma befriends the shy Kanata, a girl who loves eating dinner with him but can't seem to keep her food down. When she disappears, Alma desperately runs through the dusky streets of Gokurakugai to save her, all the while knowing she's a maga-the same as the monsters he has vowed to execute.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 14

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242239

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

A young Sakamoto and gang's mission to assassinate Kindaka goes sideways, and they find themselves somehow working with their intended target to protect some VIPs from an assassination plot. They later learn that Kindaka is part of a special assassination group known as the Order! Can they survive the onslaught of hit men that lies in wait?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

TWIN STAR EXORCISTS ONMYOJI GN VOL 32

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242240

(W) Yoshiaki Sukeno (A) Yoshiaki Sukeno

Sakanashi is public enemy number one, but to get to him, the exorcists will first have to defeat Yuzuriha. Then, will the abomination Tatara help or hinder our friends? And who will the King of the Kegare inhabit next…?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

ONE PUNCH MAN GN VOL 29

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242241

(W) One (A) Yusuke Murata

S-class hero Blast suddenly appears before Saitama and Flash in search of a mysterious box! But what is it about the box that has the Hero Association's top hero chasing after it? Meanwhile, several heroes are locked in a fierce battle with Monster Association executives when Genos's power core becomes unstable!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 13

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242242

(W) Yusei Matsui (A) Yusei Matsui

The Hojo return to Kamakura was glorious but short-lived. Calamity has fallen upon Tokiyuki and his allies once again after losing the Battle of Sagami River. Yorishige realizes his time has come, and moves to cover Tokiyuki's withdrawal, but the young lord isn't giving up yet. Hoping to rescue Yorishige, he heads straight for his enemy, Ashikaga Takauji, to issue his challenge-"Kill me and you win! But if I escape, you lose everything!"

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SERAPH OF END VAMPIRE REIGN GN VOL 31

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242243

(W) Takaya Kagami (A) Yamato Yamamoto, Daisuke Furuya

Yu and Mika continue to watch as long-lost, forbidden memories of the past unfold before their eyes. Paimon reveals the truth to Mikaela-that his existence is taboo and a threat to his father, Sika Madu. Distraught, the angel Mikaela takes matters into his own hands… Sika Madu watches as the perfect world made to reach the heavens crumbles around him and in a final desperate attempt, uses the Tower of Babel to enact the ultimate sin…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

WANTED EIICHIRO ODA BEFORE ONE PIECE GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242245

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

See another version of Luffy in the original short story that launched a legend. The creator of One Piece presents this unique collection of his earliest works. From Western to fantasy to ghost story, this special volume has it all-including "Romance Dawn," the one-shot that would become the international megahit One Piece!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

ONE PIECE GN VOL 107

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242246

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

Having learned too much of the world's history, Dr. Vegapunk is now the target of the CP0 assassins. Vegapunk's only hope may be to ask for help from Luffy and the Straw Hat crew, but where are they? Chaos erupts on Egghead Island as the World Government sends some powerful reinforcements.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

IM THE GRIM REAPER GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242247

(W) Graveweaver (A) Graveweaver

"The debts of Scarlet's previous life on earth have come due as she stumbles into the infamous criminal organization the Red Spades. Even worse, the Red Spades employ their own reaper, a rabbit-masked man named Brook, whose Hellish powers far surpass Scarlet's. But with Chase's life on the line, Scarlet has to level up her reaper skills fast-and what better teacher is there than Satan himself?

This volume collects episodes 17-26 of the popular WEBTOON I'm the Grim Reaper, along with exclusive, never-before-seen content, and a bonus short story!"

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

BATTLE ROYALE ENFORCERS GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242248

(W) Koushun Takami (A) Yukai Asada

As night falls, the fight for survival has already begun. Shocked by their extreme situation, the students of Daitoa Academy resign themselves to what they'll have to do to get off the island. Some students want to cooperate, but others fall back on their own merciless killer instincts. The squad leaders begin to show their leadership in different ways, looking for a way to survive. But the twisted leader of squad 2 may be the biggest threat to his own squad!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THUNDERBOLT GN VOL 22

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242249

(W) Yasuo Ohtagaki, Hajime Yatate, Yoshiyuki Tomino (A) Yasuo Ohtagaki

Believing that the path to paradise requires the destruction of Anaheim Electronics, Sojo Levan Fu and his fanatic warrior monks go all out to seize the Solar Ray. Whoever controls the massive weapon will decide the outcome of the ferocious battle between the Earth Federation and the Nanyang Alliance. But even with his Newtype powers, Levan Fu cannot foresee all possibilities as a terrifying new threat emerges. The Sojo's dream is to lead humanity into a peaceful future, but war is the only way to get there.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

WOLF GIRL BLACK PRINCE GN VOL 10

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242250

It's Erika and Kyoya's first hot springs trip! Erika can't wait to go, but something seems off about Kyoya. When the trip arrives, the pair have a blast sightseeing around town. Back at the inn, however, as the evening draws on and tensions begin to rise, Erika is totally unprepared for what she finds when it's time to finally turn in.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

TRILLION GAME GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242251

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Ryoichi Ikegami

Hoping to get their money-making efforts off the ground, Haru and Gaku enter a hacking competition sponsored by Dragon Bank. Competing against elite teams of professionals, the two implement a risky strategy that could lead to a big payoff if it succeeds.

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

ASADORA GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242252

(W) Naoki Urasawa (A) Naoki Urasawa

Using a stage name, Yone auditions for several record companies before seemingly getting her big break from Shibahama Music Factory, but she later learns fame can come with a cost. Meanwhile, Shota becomes obsessed with spotting the sea monster so he can use the drug to fight it again. Later, Asa and Nakaido discover an interesting clue in Professor Yodogawa's belongings that brings them one step closer to uncovering the mystery behind the monster.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

AFTER GOD GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242254

(W) Sumi Eno (A) Sumi Eno

Desperate for answers about her friend's disappearance, Waka breaches the Tokyo danger zone in search of clues. Instead, she finds Tokinaga, a researcher with the Anti-God Science Institute. While Waka tries to decide if she should trust Tokinaga, he quickly realizes Waka is hiding a dangerous secret of her own-one that may just be the key to killing off the gods once and for all.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

YOU AND I ARE POLAR OPPOSITES GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242255

(W) Kocha Agasawa (A) Kocha Agasawa

High school's full of ups and downs! But whether it's deciding where to have a birthday date, coming to terms with who you used to be, or trying to figure out the complex feelings that make up "liking" someone, Suzuki, Tani, and all their friends will manage as long as they've got each other!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

HIRAYASUMI GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242256

(W) Keigo Shinzo (A) Keigo Shinzo

Change is in the air as the clear autumn skies sweep over Tokyo. Hiroto's best friend Hideki adjusts to being a new father while Yomogi, the bustling real estate agent, helps a lonely writer look for a new apartment. And with the University Arts Festival right around the corner, an unexpected declaration of love may just bring the biggest change of all!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 26

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242257

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

First comes marriage, then comes an earthbound love that is out of this world!

From the day his parents named him, Nasa Yuzaki has felt connected to outer space…whether he likes it or not. His efforts to outperform the space program veer off course when an accident introduces him to Tsukasa, a mysterious girl with strange powers. Is she an alien, a moon goddess, or something else? Since she insists on marrying him, Nasa will have plenty of chances to find out!

Asimo has thrown down the gauntlet: if he can score at the top of the nation in his college entrance exams, he'll ask out his crush, the irrepressible tease Himari. Unfortunately for him, Nasa has decided to take the exams too, despite not being in high school or planning to attend college. Tsukasa has to convince Nasa to back away from the whole situation, and not because Himari keeps coming on to her husband. Well, not just because of that.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PART 6 STONE OCEAN HC VOL 07

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242258

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

Weather Forecast and Anastasia are at the mercy of Bohemian Ecstatic, a Stand with the ability to bring fictional characters in paintings and drawings to life! But Weather Forecast has a genius plan to stop the mysterious Stand user by fighting fiction with fiction! Meanwhile, Jolyne and her group are headed toward the Kennedy Space Station chasing after Father Pucchi, but first she needs to make a quick stop at an old ex-boyfriend's place. The group continues to converge on Father Pucchi, who has new allies of his own-those he has dubbed the sons of DIO, and new enemies that Jolyne and her friends must face as they jump right into the evil priest's trap.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

I WANT TO END THIS LOVE GAME GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242259

(W) Yuki Domoto (A) Yuki Domoto

While playing another silly game together, Yukiya's and Miku's lips accidentally touch. Amused by how shaken up Yukiya is, Miku decides to double down on the game and ramp up the intensity. Their next kisses are anything but accidents, and the Love Game will never be the same again!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

HELCK GN VOL 12

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242260

(W) Nanaki Nanao (A) Nanaki Nanao

Hoping to take down Helck once and for all, Mikaros casts a forbidden spell to summon an army of warriors with unimaginable strength. To protect his comrades, Helck unleashes his final power! This power doesn't come without a tremendous cost, however-he asks Vermilio to be ready to end his life with the Hero Slayer! Can Helck save the humans? Or will he die trying? Find out in Helck's thrilling finale!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

RADIANT GN VOL 18

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242261

(W) Tony Valente (A) Tony Valente

Having escaped from the clutches of the Domitors, Seth and his allies hang out at the wizard Hurlä's laboratory to learn more about Fantasia and the Domitors, the Inquisition, and other enemies past and present. Elsewhere, ex-Domitor Lupa teaches Seth's friend Mélie how to work with Lil, the Nemesis she's recently bonded with. In the meantime, Torque, head of the Inquisition, institutes new citywide security measures in B me to ward off further Domitor attacks while the Domitors prepare the launch of their mysterious Project Tartaros.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 10

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242262

(W) Kenichi Kondo (A) Kenichi Kondo

With Keitaro fully under the parasitic spell of the spirit of the A Dam, his only hope for survival lies with Eiko, Yayoi, and the ghost of a long-dead warrior. In this battle between fearsome battlefield prowess and pure, uninhibited love, the winner will take all!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

COLETTE DECIDES TO DIE GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242263

(W) Yukimura (A) Yukimura

Colette meets Hades, a fellow workaholic, while he is ill in bed with a rash and fever. After treating his condition, she learns about the work he does and what drives him, in turn renewingher sense of purpose as an apothecary. Colette is sent back to her own world, but is this the last she will see of Hades?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

IN THE NAME OF MERMAID PRINCESS GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242264

(W) Yoshino Fumikawa (A) Miya Tashiro

Because of their special abilities, mermaid Princess Mio and her allies are kidnapped to be sold to the highest bidder. Will the revolt she organizes amongst her fellow unhuman captives succeed? At least she finally gets to meet her fiancé, Prince Chika, for the first time. Or so she thinks…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

MY SPECIAL ONE GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242265

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

Emika and Kanato have been secretly head over heels for each other for years, but too many misunderstandings have made them unaware of each other's true feelings. With shooting on their drama wrapping up, Kanato makes up his mind to confess to Emika!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

QUEENS QUALITY GN VOL 20

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242266

(W) Kyousuke Motomi (A) Kyousuke Motomi

K turns out to be a monstrous remnant of Fumi's mother, and Yanagi is the despicable Suzaku leader who orchestrated this transformation! What's worse, Yanagi is actually Fumi's father! Fumi swears that she will destroy both Yanagi and K, but first she must learn about her mother's past from Tsubasa…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SAKURA SAKU GN VOL 05

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242267

(W) Io Sakisaka (A) Io Sakisaka

Saku's feelings for Haruki are more powerful than ever. After opening up to Kotono, the misunderstanding between the two friends has been resolved. But when Saku finds out that Iryu might be the guardian angel who saved her years ago, the relationships among these friends begin to change…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

LIKE A BUTTERFLY GN VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242268

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

Would you rather wait for love like a flower, or fly toward love like a butterfly?

Suiren Shibazeki is often compared to a beautiful flower-but one that grows on the tallest peak of a mountain, forever out of reach. When Suiren develops feelings for the quiet Taichi Kawasumi, however, she doesn't want to be a distant flower. She'd rather leave her lofty perch and fly toward him like a butterfly.

Suiren and Kawasumi love each other, but they also hurt one another-to the point where they mutually decide to put some distance between them. As they work through their uncertainty, maybe the summer festival that got them together in the first place can provide a magical spark!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

NATSUMES BOOK OF FRIENDS GN VOL 30

VIZ MEDIA LLC

SEP242269

(W) Yuki Midorikawa (A) Yuki Midorikawa

Natsume receives a secondhand invitation to a gathering of antiques dealers and afficionados. The event, however, is no mundane auction, and the guest list is filled with friends and foes alike. When the whole building is locked down after a theft is discovered, Natsume must rally his allies before his enemies make their move!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

