Walking Through Tomorrow's Knight Terrors Of DC Comics (Spoilers)

This week sees Knight Terrors #2, and all the tie-in books drop from DC Comics, and maybe even one more than our bank balance was expecting. As the world has been put to sleep, it turns out that if people don't wake up soon, they won't wake up at all.

Has Knight Terrors really put the world to sleep? I don't think the reviews were that bad, surely? The nightmares can come from all sorts of places it seems.

Such as watching The Terminator and Trainspotting in a Barbenheimer-style double bill in Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1. #Terminspotting anyone?

While Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #1 prefers dimensional travel of the mystic and psychic kind?

As Police Commissioner Jim Gordon begins the long, dark inner monologue of the soul.

While Christopher Lucas, Insomnia is shown meeting Dr Destiny, John Dee for the first time. So, once again, it's all the fault of Arkham Asylum. Sorry, Arkham Tower, as it now is.

And Insomnia, as someone who really doesn't like the Justice League, and he's not alone in that.

As Harley Quinn, in Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 confronted with a Multiversity that places her in a variety of Justice Leagues kicks back.

While Angel Breaker's nightmares in Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1 have no time for the Justice League either. Though it's Insomnia's reaction on hearing of their return that has the most impact.

So what are they? Well, Supergirl has a very bad cat…

Harley Quinn just shrugs them off.

Which is harder for Cyborg to do, the big "I am" that he is in Knight Terrors: Titans #1

Angel Breaker is equivocating against making any decision…





Harley Quinn is untouchable.

It turned out that The Brave And The Bold, which wasn't meant to be part of Knight Terrors is seeing nightmares burst to life in a rather deadly fashion as well…

KNIGHT TERRORS #2 (OF 4) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Caspar Wijngaard (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

THE DEBUT OF INSOMNIA'S ARMY, THE SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS! Oh dang–I gotta do another one of these this month? Batman and I are joined by…Wesley Dodds, the Sandman?! What the heck? I thought I was the only dead person allowed in this story. I guess not! We uncover one of Wesley's oldest cases, which haunted him until the day he died–and it points us in the direction of the Nightmare Stone. But Insomnia has unleashed his own army to hunt us down…the Sleepless Knights. And this issue is their first appearance, kids! Get scared! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/25/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS ACTION COMICS #1 (OF 2) CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Leah Williams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Vasco Georgiev, Mico Suayan (CA) Rafa Sandoval

Slipping into the world of nightmares is only the beginning as Power Girl faces off with the scariest dream of all…herself! Paige may have narrowly escaped the grasp of the devious Johnny Sorrow, but all of that was just a warm-up for the real villain inside. Meanwhile, the Super-Twins are lost in a terrifying dreamscape and being hunted by a nightmare version of their own adopted father, the murderous Cyborg Superman. Can Superboy, Kong Kenan, and the Steel family find the twins in time to save them, or will they join his bloody list of victims? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/25/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS ANGEL BREAKER #1 (OF 2) CVR A MATTEO LOLLI

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Acky Bright (CA) Matteo Lolli

STARRING THE BREAKOUT NEW CHARACTER! Deep in an abandoned Kobra safe house is a device able to access the dream powers of John Dee, a.k.a. Doctor Destiny. As heroes across the world succumb to nightmares, Angel Breaker wants it. Now, to infiltrate a hall of horrors, she'll need the help of a professional thief–the man known as Raptor. But Angel Breaker and Raptor aren't exactly friends. Can the mysterious merc trust a man who feels nothing but grudges as the strange pair encounter a horror as old as the Coda Sisterhood and even more dangerous? While the world sleeps, Angel Breaker might be the final girl still awake! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/25/2023

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #3 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

Written by Dennis Culver, Ed Brisson, Christopher Cantwell, and Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing Art by Otto Schmidt, Jeff Spokes, Javier Rodriguez, and Jorge Molina While investigating a string of bloody gangland murders, Batman comes face-to-face with the newest member of his rogues gallery–the brutal Mr. Baseball! Dennis Culver and Otto Schmidt tell a gripping, violent tale of the Dark Knight! No More Kings continues as Stormwatch break into S.T.A.R. Labs to retrieve Malware, a living computer infected with a virus that, if weaponized, could cause global chaos and a complete meltdown of the world's technological infrastructure. One small mistake and Stormwatch could do the very thing they're trying to prevent: unleash Malware upon the world! In the conclusion of The Order of the Black Lamp by Christopher Cantwell (Briar, Iron Man) and Javier Rodríguez (Dead Boy Detectives, Daredevil), Superman teams with a person he never thought he'd see again as the mysteries of the secret location the Man of Steel has been led to are revealed! And this issue's Batman: Black & White tale by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and Jorge Molina takes us to a different Gotham City, where Batman is a young, arrogant monster hunter about to be humbled by a legion of bats! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 07/25/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS DETECTIVE COMICS #1 (OF 2) CVR A RICCARDO FEDERICI

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Riccardo Federici

BATMAN TRAPPED IN THE NIGHTMARE REALM! Jim Gordon stumbles upon a sacred ritual held by three disciples chanting around an enchanted clock…and one of them is wearing the robotic Batsuit that he donned many years ago as Batman…except this metal suit seems to have have soldered directly into the flesh of the wearer! What do these creatures want with Gotham, and why are they targeting Jim's daughter, Babs, too? This has to be a dream, right? Or perhaps it's a nightmare, but if you die in it, you can die in real life as well… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/25/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS HARLEY QUINN #1 (OF 2) CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Tini Howard, Leah Williams (A) Hayden Sherman, Ben Templesmith (CA) Hayden Sherman

Imagine a world–beyond both the waking world and that of dreams. A world where your every choice creates a series of infinitely rippling profane reverberations. Where donuts and soda cans can do the cancan and I actually am goin' steady with yer mom. Our story takes place there, in the realm beyond the limits of the liminal. A place we call…the Harley Quinn Zone. I'm your host, Dr. Ryleha Q. Niun, attorney of drawers–Just kiddin'. It's still me, Harley! But hey, this one is real freaky–and my life is already pretty dang bananas! Hold on to your buns, 'cause this one is gonna give you some interdimensional chafing for sure! Plus, Leah Williams and Ben Templesmith help me crack a cosmic-mystery night terror! This case goes so many layers deep it's practically a true turductective story, if you will… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/25/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS TITANS #1 (OF 2) CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Andrew Constant (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Yanick Paquette

TITANS VS. TERROR TITANS! The kids are not all right! After plummeting into the Nightmare Realm, the remaining members of the Titans come face-to-face with a fever dream turned reality: the Terror Titans! These warped versions of our heroes are prepared to do anything to become the next Justice League…even kill! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/25/2023

