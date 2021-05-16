Wally West vs. Hitler in The Flash #770 [Preview]

Wally West's Quantum Leap adventures continue in The Flash #770, and this time, Wally will come face to face with a classic Golden Age villain: Adolph Hitler. Will punching ensue? It's basically got to, hasn't it? In this preview of the comic, set during World War 2, we see The Flash (old school version) and The Ray sent on a secret mission by President Roosevelt himself. Check it out below, and look for Flash #770 in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics.