Wally West vs. Hitler in The Flash #770 [Preview]
Wally West's Quantum Leap adventures continue in The Flash #770, and this time, Wally will come face to face with a classic Golden Age villain: Adolph Hitler. Will punching ensue? It's basically got to, hasn't it? In this preview of the comic, set during World War 2, we see The Flash (old school version) and The Ray sent on a secret mission by President Roosevelt himself. Check it out below, and look for Flash #770 in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics.
FLASH #770
DC Comics
0321DC060
0321DC061 – FLASH #770 CVR B BRETT BOOTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Jack Herbert, Brandon Peterson (CA) Brandon Peterson
Dropped into the battlefields of World War II, Wally West continues his search for a way home. As the Fastest Man Alive comes face to face with the Führer himself, Wally's friends in the present day search for a way to bring him back and an answer to why he's stuck leaping from speedster to speedster throughout time.
In Shops: 2021-05-18
SRP: $3.99