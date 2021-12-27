Wandance & Blackguard FCBD In Kodansha & Vertical March 2022 Solicits

Kodansha previews two new manga series, Wandance and Blackguard in their Free COmic Book Day volume in May, as well as everything Kodansha and Vertical has for March 2022 solicits and solicitations, below.

FCBD 2022 WANDANCE & BLACKGUARD SAMPLER

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN220008

(W) Coffee, Ryo Hanada (A) Coffee, Ryo Hanada

Exclusive previews of two new Kodansha manga. With thrilling scenes of Japanese hip-hop dance and quirky, charming characters, Wandance is a new, inspirational coming-of-age manga for fans of Blue Period and Your Lie in April. Blackguard is a dark, post-apocalyptic fantasy from the creator of Devils' Line, Ryo Hanada.

Reprint/ Preview Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

BATTLE ANGEL ALITA GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221876

In a dump in the lawless settlement of Scrapyard, disgraced cyber-doctor Daisuke Ido makes a strange find: the detached head of a cyborg woman who has lost all her memories. He names her Alita and equips her with a powerful new body, the Berserker. While Alita remembers no details of her former life, a moment of desperation reawakens in her nerves the legendary school of martial arts known as Panzer Kunst. In a place where there is no justice but what people make for themselves, Alita decides to become a hunter-killer, tracking down and taking out those who prey on the weak. But can she hold onto her humanity as she begins to revel in her own bloodlust? Contains chapters 26-34 of Battle Angel Alita.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BEAUTY AND BEAST OF PARADISE LOST GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221877

Young and rambunctious Belle insists on going out to play in the forbidden woods, but her adventurous streak abruptly ends when her mother is spirited away by a beast known to kidnap beautiful women. Twisted by the loss of his wife, Belle's father keeps his daughter, who has unusual, violet hair, locked away in an effort to "protect" her from prying eyes. Finally emerging after years of solitude, Belle ventures back into the woods where she lost her mother and encounters the beast once more…

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BEYOND CLOUDS GN VOL 04 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221878

(W) Nicke (A / CA) Nicke

Young Theo works as a mechanic, putting his knack for machines to use in the industrialized city where he lives. But when he finds an injured, amnesiac a girl with wings, his life changes forever. Her name is Mia, and although Theo's talents make quick work of repairing her injured wing, their quest to find her home will take them beyond the clouds and further than they would ever have imagined. One part Final Fantasy, one part Studio Ghibli, Beyond the Clouds is a gorgeous tale about the longing of young hearts for adventure and friendship!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 12.99

FIRE FORCE GN VOL 26

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221879

The city of Tokyo is in the grip of a reign of terror! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. But the team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 10.99

HEAVENS DESIGN TEAM GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221880

On the seventh day, God rested. But it turns out He started getting tired long before. In fact, when it came time to design the animals, God contracted the whole thing out to an agency: Heaven's Design Team! They love their work – the giraffe, the koala, the ping-pong tree sponge(?!) – but their divine client's demands are often vague, and the results are sometimes wild in more ways than one. Then there's prototyping and testing to worry about, not to mention Ms. Pluto's penchant for grotesque and Mr. Saturn, who just wants to make everything look like a horse… But in the end, all creatures great and small get their due!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 12.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221881

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover…until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 12.99

IM STANDING ON MILLION LIVES GN VOL 12 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221882

Yusuke Yotsuya doesn't care about getting into high school-he just wants to get back home to his game and away from other people. But when he suddenly finds himself in a real-life fantasy game alongside his two gorgeous classmates, he discovers a new world of possibility and excitement. Despite a rough start, Yusuke and his friend fight to level up and clear the challenges set before them by a mysterious figure from the future, but before long, they find that they're not just battling for their own lives, but for the lives of millions.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 10.99

IN SPECTRE GN VOL 15

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221883

Both touched by spirits called yokai, Kotoko and Kuro have gained unique superhuman powers. But to gain her powers Kotoko has given up an eye and a leg, and Kuro's personal life is in shambles. So when Kotoko suggests they team up to deal with renegades from the spirit world, Kuro doesn't have many other choices, but Kotoko might just have a few ulterior motives.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 10.99

LIVING ROOM MATSUNAGA SAN GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221884

After her parents leave to care for her ailing grandmother, high schooler Miko "Meeko" Sonoda moves into her uncle's boarding house. There, she meets its rather unusual residents, including the oldest of the bunch: the grumpy mother hen Matsunaga-san. With the help of her housemates, Meeko begins to adjust to her new life away from her parents, but Meeko soon learns that no matter how far away from home she is, she's still a young girl at heart – especially when she finds herself falling for Matsunaga-san.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ISLAND IN A PUDDLE GN VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221885

The new manga series from Kei Sanbe, the master of suspense behind Erased, plunges an innocent young boy into Tokyo's criminal underworld, as he fights to keep his younger sister alive, and to return his soul to his own body! The tiny apartment where Minato lives may as well be an isolated island in the middle of the ocean. Despite still being in elementary school, it falls on his shoulders to care for his little sister Nagisa, who never stops asking when their mother will make one of her infrequent visits home. On one of those visits, their mother takes them to an amusement park, only to give Minato some cash and leave them on a Ferris wheel… but as the wheel reaches the top, lightning strikes, and, instead of his sister, Minato sees the corpse of a woman… and, reflected in the glass looking back at him, an unfamiliar and menacing face!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

NORAGAMI STRAY GOD GN VOL 24 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221886

Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 10.99

SAINT YOUNG MEN HC GN VOL 08 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221887

Buddha the Enlightened One and Jesus, Son of God have successfully brought the 20th century to a close, and after a few millennia of guiding humanity to salvation, these two sacred ones are in need of some rest and relaxation. They decide to share an apartment on Earth in Tokyo, but living among mortals in the 21st century is no cakewalk for the saintly duo. They may find it difficult to navigate modern Japanese living, but Jesus' carefree attitude along with Buddha's domestic qualities and maybe a few divine interventions will surely allow them to enjoy their new lives with peace and love.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 23.99

SAYONARA FOOTBALL GN VOL 09 FAREWELL MY DEAR CRAMER

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221888

Midori and Sumire are soccer stars at rival middle schools, destined to collide-one's a striker, the other a goalie. But the two girls end up in the same high school, with a lazy coach and a bizarre teammate, Nozomi, who brags that she's a genius but can't seem to stop kicking the ball into her own goal. To become champions, they'll have to get over their rivalry and work some magic on the field-not to mention the challenges of growing up.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAYONARA FOOTBALL GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221889

Midori and Sumire are soccer stars at rival middle schools, destined to collide-one's a striker, the other a goalie. But the two girls end up in the same high school, with a lazy coach and a bizarre teammate, Nozomi, who brags that she's a genius but can't seem to stop kicking the ball into her own goal. To become champions, they'll have to get over their rivalry and work some magic on the field-not to mention the challenges of growing up.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS MANGA BOX SET VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221890

When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth – the Sins were framed by the king's guard, the Holy Knights – too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. The second of six sets, this special collector's box features beautiful, color art of the Sins themselves, and contains Vols. 8-14 of the manga, as well as an exclusive, reversible poster.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 76.93

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221891

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds…after all, it's his destiny!

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 10.99

SILENT VOICE COMPLETE COLL HC VOL 01 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221892

(W) Yoshitoki Oima (A / CA) Yoshitoki Oima

The award-winning modern classic about a girl who can't hear and her bully, which inspired the acclaimed anime film from Kyoto Animation, returns in a beautiful, two-volume collector's edition. Each extra-large, deluxe hardcover contains about 700 pages of manga on crisp, premium paper, and more than fifty pages of new content. This deluxe, large-sized hardcover includes the first half of the story of A Silent Voice, from Volume 1 through half of Volume 4.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 44.99

THOSE NOT SO SWEET BOYS GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221893

Midori is a high-schooler with a part-time job at a café-bar. Unfortunately, her job's against the rules at her school, and when the principal finds out, he makes her a deal: Convince three boys who've stopped coming to school to return, and her transgression will be overlooked. Now, she needs to find a way into the lives of these not-so-sweet boys… one of whom just happens to be her crush!

In Shops:

SRP: 10.99

UQ HOLDER GN VOL 25 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221894

Tota, a boy with a magical and mysterious pedigree, joins a team of immortals to fulfill his dream and reach the top of the great orbital tower, extending from Neo-Tokyo into the unknown reaches of space! But soon he finds himself embroiled in a power struggle that spans generations and will determine the fate of a planet.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 10.99

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN221895

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan…he really sucks!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BLOOD ON TRACKS GN VOL 09 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN221980

Ordinary middle school student Seiichi Osabe receives love and care from his mother Seiko. Until one summer an incident changes the family dynamic forever. This is a story of a mother's love that has gone too far.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 12.95

CIGUATERA GN VOL 03

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN221981

Yusuke Ogino is an average looking, bullied, 17 year old. His modest dream is to get a motorcycle license and get closer to the beautiful Yumi. But to his surprise, Yumi has approached him! This… might be a trap!? And a psychopatholoogical stalker menances their pursuit of happniess.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 24.95

MY BOY GN VOL 09

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN221982

Two lonely souls-a 30-year-old office lady and a sixth-grade boy-form an unusual bond. Does this relationship come from Satoko's maternal instincts for a child in need of a family, or is it something more?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 12.95

ODE TO KIRITO OMNIBUS GN

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN221983

A promising young doctor, Kirihito Osanai visits a remote Japanese mountain village to investigate the source of the latest medical mystery. While he ends up traveling the world to discover what it takes to be cured of such a disease, a conspiracy back home attempts to explain away his absence. Hinging upon his fate are those of his loved ones: an unstable childhood friend and colleague trapped between factions of the medical establishment that nurtured him; a fiancée emotionally transformed by Kirihito's mysterious disappearance; and a stranger who becomes his guardian angel, a sensual circus-act performer with volatile psychological secrets. Riveting our attention on deformity and its acceptance like The Elephant Man by David Lynch, Ode to Kirihito examines the true worth of human beings through and beyond appearances.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 34.95

SENSEIS PIOUS LIE GN VOL 01 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN221984

Misuzu Hara is a quiet, reserved 24-year-old high school teacher whose world is turned upside down after her friend's fiancé rapes her. Her attempt to connect with one of her students, himself a victim of sexual trauma, results in an unlikely romance, and the repercussions of these events affect everyone around them in often unpredicatable ways. Torikai's work is a frank and nuanced examination of the emotional and practical effects of sexual violence, rendering the messy realities in gorgeously refined linework and dialogue far more naturalistic than most manga. The author veers away from blunt indictment to paint one of the most complex and fascinating psychological portraits of both rapist and victim in any medium. Very much not just for manga fans, Sensei's Pious Lie will appeal to readers of graphic novels and literary fiction in general.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 24.95

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: blackguard, Comics, fcbd, kodansha, manga, Solicits, vertical, wandance