Want To Draw Spawn Professionally? Head to Portsmouth This Weekend

Want to draw Spawn professionally? Head to Portsmouth this weekend and get a much better page rate than Marvel or DC Comics will offer you

Spawn Executive Editor Thomas Healy (and upcoming writer for Sam And Twitch) is on the hunt for new comic book talent… and it seems that this week he will be doing that on the South Coast of England for Portsmouth Comic Con. It might be worth noting that Todd McFarlane's lowest page rate for artists is around two and a half times what new artists will commonly get at Marvel or DC Comics. And he told Portsmouth Comic Con organiser, and games and comics writer David Baille, that he will be doing portfolio reviews at the show, and what he is looking for.

"Meeting up-and-coming creators and talking about the shared love of comic books is one of the main reasons I love going to cons so much. What Todd and I are always looking for is something new and interesting. I'm not looking for someone who can just do a McFarlane or Capullo impression. I want to see something I haven't seen before. That's why, early on, Todd had people like Ashley Wood and Ben Templesmith on the books. They were different than what you typically saw. Sometimes it is also exciting to find someone who may not be ready yet, but with just a few conversations with Todd, they are going to get there. People like Jeff Monk and Jonathan Uribe are guys who showed up, took advice, kept coming back, improving, and finally, it was just right for what we were looking for."

And he has some advice for those new to showing their portfolios.

"If you want to show me your artwork, whether it be for covers or interior pages, I really want to see your pencils and inks. Colored pages are great, but I want to see as much of the raw art as possible. If you want to do interior pages, showing me pin-ups and covers won't be helpful. As far as the style of Spawn, what we are currently looking for is atmospheric art that is creepy. Not so much Spawn as a superhero, but more of him as a monster in the shadows."

Portsmouth Comic Con, is taking place this weekend, kicking off with Free Comic Book Day on the 3rd and then 4th of May 2025.

