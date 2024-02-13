Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman editor, burbank

Wanted, Batman Group Editor At DC Comics From $91,000 To $169,000

DC Comics has listed a jobs wanted post for a Group Editor position, from $91,000 to $169,000 a year, possibly for the Batman comics.

Batman's Ben Abernathy exits DC for Skybound opportunity.

Katie Kubert temporarily helms Batman while search is on.

Role entails building upon DC Universe with editor oversight.

DC Comics has listed a jobs wanted post for a Group Editor position, from $91,000 to $169,000 a year.

Previously, Bleeding Cool ran the story, that Ben Abernathy, Batman Group Executive Editor, had resigned at DC Comics for a new opportunity. He had previously worked at Dark Horse, Marvel, Madefire, Wildstorm and DC Digital, before taking on one of the biggest roles in comics, the Group Editor of the Batman books. We then ran a follow-up that we were to expect him to turn up at Robert Kirkman's company Skybound, the publishers of Transformers, GI Joe and The Walking Dead comics.

We then were the first to report that Batman writer Chip Zdarsky had posted in his new Substack newsletter that Katie Kubert was the new editor of the ongoing Batman monthly at DC Comics. Bleeding Cool learned this is a temporary position for Kubert along with her other books as an existing DC Group Editor of Horror and Team Leader of Global Publishing Innovation, while DC Comics find a permanent dedicated Batman Group Editor.

So this new job listing may a) be that or b) be for a Group Editor to replace whoever is being promoted to the Batman offices. Here's what you need for the job. We encourage Bleeding Cool readers to apply, we always like to have friends in high places.

The Group Editor manages and oversees a DC Universe editorial team dedicated to periodical comic books, graphic novels, collected editions, and other formats related to DC characters, worlds, stories, and new IP. They provide creative direction and oversight of new storylines that expand the character mythos and build on the existing foundation of the DC Universe and other robust fictional worlds.

Your Role Accountabilities…

Manage editorial product based on existing IP and leverage their wide, commercial appeal to expand readership.

Identify and develop new, world-building editorial stories and characters designed to expand on the franchise or group of titles when and if possible with the key creative stakeholders of the IP.

Manage the creative process for editorial products from conception through publication.

Ensure that schedules and quality standards are met.

Seek to innovate and utilise new technologies to best reach existing and new partners and fans.

Seek ways to freshen ongoing series with new talent and storylines.

Oversee approval process to streamline and optimize communication and collaboration between editorial, creative, and other stakeholders.

Supervise and develop team members, while collaborating with other Group Editors in developing events, launches, and crossovers.

Performs other duties/projects as assigned.

Qualifications & Experience…

7 to 10 years of directly related editorial experience required.

At least two years of experience managing a creative team required.

Must have the ability to manage a creative team and editorial staff.

Must have the ability to communicate effectively and tactfully (both verbally and in writing) with individuals at all levels of the organization.

Must have the ability to organize, work well under time constraints, meet deadlines, and manage multiple tasks and project elements simultaneously.

Knowledge of art, and the ability to discuss composition, color, and design required.

Developmental editing experience required.

Copyediting and proofreading skills required.

Proficiency using Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) and Adobe Creative Cloud software (Acrobat and Photoshop) required.

An innovative, solution-oriented outlook is essential.

Must be comfortable traveling domestically up to 10% of the time.

The Nice To Haves…

Bachelor's degree in English, Journalism, Publishing, Cinema Studies, Art, or a related field strongly preferred.

Knowledge of and contacts in the publishing/comic book industry strongly preferred.

Knowledge of core comic book mythologies and terminology strongly preferred.Public speaking aptitude preferred.

