More War Stories And Time Travel Comics From Garth Ennis

In Garth Ennis' video interview with Titan Comics and Forbidden Planet's Andrew Sumner for the 42nd anniversary of Forbidden Planet, he talked about his upcoming plans for comic books, some he can talk about, some he can't. He tells us

I've got a new series coming out from Artists Writers and Artisans which is Axel Alonso's new publishing initiative that's a kind of a time travel comedy story.

I've got a couple more war stories… TKO will be doing another one. I may be doing another one with AfterShock. I'm definitely going to be doing more with Dead Reckoning because the recent Stringbags graphic novel did very well with them and they are a publisher actually devoted to war comics which in this day and age is something of a novelty.

At the moment I'm sort of in the middle of a minor publishing blitz. Th01ere's been a ton of stuff has come out just in the last couple of months. New collection of Preacher, collection of

my old Hellblazer stuff, Aftershock have published the collected editions of Out Of The Blue and A Walk Through Hell, so all this stuff is sort of come charging out all at once really but in terms of new stuff yes it's the war stories and then you'll as I say you'll see this time travel comedy. I'm also doing something for Rebellion that again I can't talk about yet so you've caught me at a strange state.