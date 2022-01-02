Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #5 Preview: Final Issue

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #5 is the final issue of this mini-series, but the solicit already teases a sequel. Check out the preview below.

Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #5

by Torunn Gronbekk & Edgar Salazar, cover by Dave Wilkins

THE TIME TO REPENT IS PAST – IT'S ALL-OUT WAR ON SISCIA! Time has run out for the SISTERS OF BATTLE when they encounter the forces of SLAANESH! As CANONESS VERIDYAN'S survivors attempt a return to the planet's surface, CANONESS ORIS and the full might of the order strike down! But can they accomplish their mission and survive to tell the tale? The shocking conclusion to the SISCIA mission-and the link to the next WARHAMMER adventure!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609995500511

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Varants:

75960609995500521 – WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE 5 SALAZAR DESIGN VARIANT [1:10] – $4.99 US

75960609995500531 – WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE 5 LEGACY VARIANT – $4.99 US

