Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, uncanny x-men #700, X-Men #35

Was Magneto Right? Or Was Xavier? (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

Was Magneto Right? Or Was Xavier? X-Men #35 or Uncanny X-Men #700 looks into the eternal conflict between the two.

Article Summary Explore the "Magneto Was Right" ideology against Xavier's dream in X-Men #35.

Quentin Quire's radical statement revisited in X-Men '97 and Krakoan Age.

Mutant nation's rise and fall pose questions about Magneto's and Xavier's beliefs.

Speculation on Magneto's new role as leader following the X-Men #35 events.

2003's New X-Men from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely had Quentin Quire sport a T-shirt saying "Magneto Was Right". At the time, Magneto was presumed dead, after the genocide of mutants on Genosha. It was a radical, provocative statement, with imagery cribbed from those who wore Che Guevera shirts without possibly knowing the full history of Che, or knowing it but just wanting to get a rise out of boomers.

The phrase has popped up sporadically since, even making it into the new X-Men '97 cartoon. It is usually focused around the belief that integration is not possible and isolation, even dominance of mutants over humans, is the only way forward, and in opposition to the Charles Xavier dream, as it was portrayed at least.

The Krakoan Age basically tested that theory. Xavier working with Magneto to create an isolationist nation state, a parallel to both Israel and Palestine simultaneously, depending on the reader's perspective. But now, at the end of the Krakoan Age? Magneto shares his perspective with Charles Xavier, even as Xavier is being captured and imprisoned by humans for his final assault. And the one that would defeat the Dominion that threatened all life.

There will be a new Krakoan Age, and it will be everywhere. He may refuse assimilation, but that sounds remarkably similar to… oh wait, Charles wants to say something.

"Xavier was right". After all this time. Shame there is no one around to make T-shirts.

I mean, no one is making T-shirts that read that I mean.

Is Magneto to be the new Xavier going forward? There was this silhouette from Free Comic Book Day after all…

Expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today!

X-MEN #35

MARVEL COMICS

APR240643

(W) Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, Jed MacKay,

(A) Joshua Cassara, Phil Noto, Lucas Werneck, Leinil Francis Yu, Walt Simonson, Mark Brooks, John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, Jerome Opena, Luciano Vecchio, Stefano Caselli, Sara Pichelli, Romulo Fajardo Jr, David Curiel, Laura Martin, Sonia Oback, Marcio Menyz, Matt Hollingsworth, Matt Wilson, Salvador Larocca, Guru-eFX, Javier Garron and Morry Hollowell (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!