Was The Beast Right All Along? And Which One Survives? (Spoilers)

Was The Beast Right All Along? And Which One Survives? Both Rise Of Powers Of X #3 and X-Force #50 get into the politics of this all.

Article Summary Beast faces his past self in a turbulent clash in X-Force #50.

Rise Of The Powers Of X #3 explores time-travel consequences and AI threats.

The ethical dilemma of saving the future by any means is central to Beast's story.

References to classic X-Men moments link current events to the series' rich history.

The love that dares not speak its name, when Beast meets Beast. The Hank McCoy from long ago, member of the Avengers and pal of Wonder Man, and the Beast from today, fascist genocidal murdering mad scientist of Krakoa, who ended up even too much for the mutants he believed he was protecting. And it's time for them to go head to head in today's X-Force #50.

Here's the thing. In Rise Of The Powers Of X #3 today, we see the timeline established by Orchis's own temporal interference.

And this is what he wants to prevent. A Worldmind being established on Mars, with the mass death of all humanity and mutantity, in favour of an artifical intelligence that attracts a genocial alien articifial inteligence world absorber to it, a Dominion to take everything that the Earth – and Mars are, and were – and subsume it into an algorithm.

Everyone but Moira Mactaggert, that is. And the Beast is killing and torturing anyone and anything to stop this from hapening.

By creating his own Worldmind of mutants in a singularity to counter the Worldmind being created by Orchis. And more willing to do what it takes than Professor Xavier.

But who is right? Beast references a Grant Morrison X-Men meme from twenty years ago…

Remember Quentin Quire back then?

Will we get Beast Was Right shirts and shorts? He's certainly up there with Doctor Octopus in Superior Spider-Man today…

But it ends as you might expect.

Of course, firstly we don't really know which Beast makes it out. Secondly, this sounds like a bad sitcom waiting to hapen starring Simon Williams, Wonder Man.

And thirdly… yes, yes the way it is phrased seems to reference another Grant Morrison X-Men meme from twenty years ago too.

The Odd Couple! One is a bitter Hollywood actor-turned superhero, the other is a furry mutant who might be a genocidal mad scientist, or might just be from the seventies. Hijinks ensue! What do you think, Wolverine?

Please yourself.

