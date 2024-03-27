Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: moira mactaggert, orchis

Would You Kill Moira As A Thirteen-Year-Old? X-Men Vs Orchis Spoilers

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #131, Rise Of The Powers Of X #3, Cable #3, Wolverine #46, X-Force #50, and a spot of Amazing Spider-Man #46

The X-Men eternal battle against Orchis continues this week across the X-Men books. With X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #131, Rise Of The Powers Of X #3, Cable #3, Wolverine #46, X-Force #50, and a spot of Amazing Spider-Man #46 all pitching in. Though it begins when the media are in receipt of a couple of Cable communications.

Un Amazing Spider-Man, Anna Watson is home, after her ownm ordela with Orchis-infected Krakoan medicine.

X-Force are heading to Orchis-controlled Krakoa.

As are the Sabretooth Revenge Squad in Wolverine…

And information becomes the most powerful weapon in this fight.

But where did all this begin? Rise Of The Powers Of X #3 lays out the main timeline of Moira Mactaggert's recent life, and how Orchis diverted it, creating their own Days Of Future Past event, and what the eventual gameplan was.

Creating a Worldmind of all life, human and artifical, a singular entity, that would lead to a collapse into a singularity, allying with other local worldminds to create Titans and then Dominions. Which has led Professor Xavier to take the Terminator role now, by killing Moira Mactaggert before she could exhibit her time resetting mutant power.

Which is a very nifty gun to kill a kid, albeit one on her twelfth or thirteenth life now… and stopping Orchis from ever coming to the present.

Although not quite as the cover had it. Kieron Gillen says in his Substack, "You'll note that the cover is a slight deception, for obvious "you can't have someone pointing a gun at a 13 year old on cover, FFS!" reasons."

But, you know, if you were looking for nifty looking guns…

Sabretooth has managed to get Wolverine to find him one in Forge's lab from deepest darkest Krakoa.

Everyone gets compared to Forge these days, in X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #131.

Man, Madrox gets used for everything these days. But the depowering gun would probably have done the job against a 13-year-old Moira, would it not?

Just as it does against Wolverine. And would have saved quite the fuss.

Wolvie's also in this Krakoa stealth suit over in X-Force #50, hunting the Beast. Which probably deserves a whole post of its own.

He's looking pretty good on it though. Let's say this happened… before Wolverine, shall we? Just to keep the suspense going.

As well as hunting Daredevil in Daredevil #7…

…and looking sad in X-Men '97 #1.

While it appears that, deprived of Moira Mactaggert to kill, Chekov's Gun is in full effect. The Phoenix stopped the Dominion in the original tiumeline a thousand years hence, could it do so again?

Professor Xavier, will you stop shooting people? And what kind of gun is it anyway?

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240596

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) R. B. Silva

THE REAL END IS NEVER BEGINNING! The past, present and future of Krakoa all rests in a trigger finger. The scenario you prayed would never happen plays out as two series that are one move toward a crash that will reverberate outside the universe…

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE #46

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240663

(W) Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Leinil Yu

BRAIN CHANGER/GAME CHANGER! – SABRETOOTH WAR PART 6! WOLVERINE's memory has been altered, erased, restored, forgotten and destroyed. This time, if he can't get his head on straight, SABRETOOTH will do far worse than that! The most diabolical chapter of SABRETOOTH WAR yet…and you thought those early issues were violent?!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-FORCE #50

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240615

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna

THE FINAL BATTLE AGAINST BEAST IN THE LANDMARK 50th ISSUE! X-FORCE confronts BEAST with their secret weapon. A final reckoning. Not a dry eye in the house. TARGET: BEAST finale!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $3.99

CABLE #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240620

(W) Fabian Nicieza (A) Scot Eaton, Lan Medina (CA) Whilce Portacio

PROTECT THE FUTURE – NO MATTER THE COST! Cable and his younger counterpart, Nate, are closer than ever to uncovering the origins of the Neocracy and putting an end to a bloody future before it can come to pass – but each step closer also brings them further into the crosshairs of the mysterious Parvenu! With the walls closing in, there's no one else they can trust…but with the weight of the world on their shoulders, will Cable and Nate be able to bear the burden together or will they crumble under the weight?

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240688

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Carmen Carnero (CA) John Romita Jr.

Spidey is cleaning up the mess that is his life after some of the most harrowing conflicts of his life. Electro isn't going to wait for Spidey to figure his problems out, though. A dangling thread from earlier in the run that you forgot was dangling starts to pull the sweater apart!

Rated TIn Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #131

Published: March 18, 2024

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

Penciler: Phillip Sevy

Mirage and her team are running out of time to save the kidnapped mutant children from the Externals. With no other options, it's time to take some drastic measures to infiltrate the External Prison!

