As Redskins Change Name, So Marvel Changes Scalphunter To Greycrow

The Washington Redskins are changing their name – after years of pressure – to, well, they haven't quite decided yet and have gone with the Washington Football Team while they have a think. At the same time, Marvel Comics appears to be having its own name changing ceremony, regarding the character Scalphunter.

Scalphunter was a mutant villain created by Chris Claremont, John Romita Jr. and Dan Green in Uncanny X-Men #210 as one of Mister Sinister's mutant Marauders. A Comanche Native American who fought in World War II for the US. His mutant powers include regenerative abilities, which slow his aging to a degree. He can also create machines and weaponry at speed, and is a master of weapons as a result.

He has been brought to Krakoa as part of the great mutant resettlement of House Of X and has been made part of the Hellions team of misfits and murderers but to good use by the Quiet Council of mutants. But there has been a subtle change between the publication of Hellions #1 and #2, as the opening castlist demonstrated.

Marvel Comics has decided that maybe, just maybe, a Native American mutant assassin should go by a name other than Scalphunter. But, like the Washington Redskins, they haven't actually come up with one, so are just going with his non-codename, John Greycrow. Otherwise known as Jean Grey syndrome.

While Marvel has informed retailers that the upcoming reprint title True Believers: X-Men: Scalphunter #1 which reprints Uncanny X-Men #210 for a dollar will now be titled True Believers: X-Men: Greycrow.

Of course, DC Comics also used to have a Native American character named Scalphunter in the seventies. Worth a name-change revival for him as well?

Or maybe they will choose to let that one lie. True Believers: X-Men: Greycrow #1 will be published on September 9th. Marvel Comics did not return e-mails sent last week.