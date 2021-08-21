Watchdogs Legion #1 Launches from Behemoth in November 2021 Solicits

Watchdogs' Legion #1 from Sylvain Runberg and Gabriel Germain launches from Behemoth in November 2021 solicits and solicitations, alongside Pop Star Assassin, Nobody's Child, Nine Stones, MFKZ. Here are their full November 2021 listings…

WATCH DOGS LEGION #1 (OF 4) CVR A MASSAGGIA (MR)

BEHEMOTH ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP211349

SEP211350 – WATCH DOGS LEGION #1 (OF 4) CVR B MASSAGGIA (MR) – 3.99

SEP211351 – WATCH DOGS LEGION #1 (OF 4) CVR C MASSAGGIA (MR) – 3.99

SEP211352 – WATCH DOGS LEGION #1 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV GERMAIN (MR) – 3.99

SEP211353 – WATCH DOGS LEGION #1 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV GERMAIN (MR) – 3.99

SEP211354 – WATCH DOGS LEGION #1 (OF 4) CVR F LTD ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Sylvain Runberg (A) Gabriel Germain (CA) Alberto Massaggia

London Calling! Mass surveillance, private militias bringing order to the streets, organized crime… the city of London has become a symbol of widespread oppression, and only its people can free it. A resistance movement bringing together genius hackers and insurgents ready for combat, DedSec stands up to free the city from the yoke of these profiteers. While investigating mysterious disappearances in Kennington Oval Camp, journalist Louise Hartford will cross paths with Adam Logan, known as "Spiral", a London DJ whose music has become a symbol of revolt. Together, and with other companions in misfortune, they will have to infiltrate the spheres of power to unravel the truth. In Shops: Nov 03, 2021 SRP: 3.99

POP STAR ASSASSIN #2 (OF 6) CVR A BASILE (MR)

BEHEMOTH ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP211355

SEP211356 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #2 (OF 6) CVR B BASILE (MR) – 3.99

SEP211357 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #2 (OF 6) CVR C BALDOLINI (MR) – 3.99

SEP211358 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #2 (OF 6) CVR D CHATER (MR) – 3.99

SEP211359 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #2 (OF 6) CVR E JARO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ed Lavallee, Matt Cashel (A / CA) Marcelo Basile

Having escaped the chaos of the Red Pepper debacle, things start to SHAKE, RATTLE and ROLL as Bruce and company find themselves caught in a rolling gun battle exploding on the streets of Las Vegas, a vengeful Don Franzetti calls in some hired help for a little payback, a bag lady gets thrown from the van (or is it a truck?), and Agent Cowboy version 2.0 makes an appearance.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NOBODYS CHILD #3 (OF 6)

BEHEMOTH ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP211360

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ramiro Borrallo

Bakari has dedicated his life to protect Sabium, the last albino rhinoceros on planet Earth. Sabium is continually hunted due to his genetic code holding the power to regenerate man. After the events of issue two, in which Bakari faced death head on and Sabium was captured, Bakari is found by an old shaman and taken to a nearby village to heal.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: 3.99

NINE STONES #4 CVR A SPANO (MR)

BEHEMOTH ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP211361

SEP211362 – NINE STONES #4 CVR B SPANO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Samuel Spano (A / CA) Samuel Spano

The story with 4 million readers and 40 thousand monthly subscribers on Tapas continues! Allie's dreams continue and the conversations with the dark force occupying them deepen. Chris swings by only for Allie to flip the script on him and test their relationship once again.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: 3.99

MFKZ #6 CVR A RUN (MR)

BEHEMOTH ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP211363

SEP211364 – MFKZ #6 CVR B KERN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Run (A / CA) Run

END OF THE ARC. Now that Angelino and Vinz are protected by Santa Muerte. They are ready for the epic gargantuan final battle. On one side of the ring are our mysterious luchadors and on the other side our even more mysterious gouvernement secret agency killers.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: 3.99