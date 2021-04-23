Way Of X #1 Review: Predictable Old Song And Dance

What becomes of a people when every foundation of their existence changes? This heady philosophical concern is the heart of Way Of X #1's focus through the lens of the teleporting mutant Nightcrawler. As such, the moral and ideological consideration of a culture branching off from a larger, older one brushes against deeper ideas but ultimately pulls up before diving all the way in.

After hearing an odd late-night telepathic call from the arguable mutant leader Charles Xavier, Nightcrawler leads a team of young mutants on a recon mission, examining a hate group training camp. The cavalier behavior of the costumed crusaders in his charge shake him to his core and calls up questions of what happens after "mutants upgraded morality and beat mortality."

This Si Spurrier script takes a fairly interesting route, swinging through disparate perspectives (Magneto, Doctor Nemesis, even Pixie) but ultimately finds itself in familiar, perhaps even well-trod territory with old mutant business that distracts from the question at hand.

Bob Quinn, Java Tartaglia, and Clayton Cowles have turned in a weirdly mythic (in a good way) visual presentation of these ideas. This has all the bones to be a deep treatise that broke new grounds but just went on to being a predictable old song and dance. Nothing at all is wrong here, but as Way of X asks questions that Eternals suggested but left unasked, it avoids any of the answers. RATING: MEH.