Way of X Artist Reveals Unused Hellfire Gala Costume Designs

Way of X and X-Men Onslaught Revelations artist Bob Quinn took to Twitter this week to share some unused character designs for costumes at the Hellfire Gala to be worn by Pixie, Loa, and Nightcrawler.

Quinn tweeted:

Anybody want to see some hellfire gala designs that didn't make the cut?

Alright, here's hoping nobody yells at me.

Here's the initial sketches for Pixie. She came together very quickly. Si sent me a prompt basically saying – What if we make the focus her hair? Made this pretty easy to imaginate.

I think my Loa prompt was just like – Lionfish. That was an easy enough box to work in.

Kurt took a hot minute to dial in, but I think we got somewhere cool.

X-Men Onslaught Revelations #1, by Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn, is in stores on Wednesday. Spurrier and Quinn will next lend their talents to December's X-Men/Black Knight tie-in for Death of Doctor Strange.