Way of X Artist Reveals Unused Hellfire Gala Costume Designs
Way of X and X-Men Onslaught Revelations artist Bob Quinn took to Twitter this week to provide Bleeding Cool with easy fodder for a clickbait article. Okay, sure, that wasn't technically Quinn's purpose, though it did work out that way. Actually, Quinn just wanted to share some unused character designs for costumes at the Hellfire Gala to be worn by Pixie, Loa, and Nightcrawler. Quinn promised he would remove the concept sketches if Marvel got mad about him posting them, but screw that! These are too good to go unseen, and making an article out of them is just too easy!
Quinn tweeted:
X-Men Onslaught Revelations #1, by Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn, is in stores on Wednesday. Spurrier and Quinn will next lend their talents to December's X-Men/Black Knight tie-in for Death of Doctor Strange.