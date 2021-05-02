Welcome to New Jersey – Immortal Hulk #46 [Preview]

In his long and illustrious career as an out-of-control monster, the Hulk has often found himself in some pretty unsavory situations. But nothing could have possibly prepared The Hulk for where he is in this preview of Immortal Hulk #46. That's right, The Hulk has woken up from being temporarily dead in the most miserable place on Earth: New Jersey! And he's understandably really pissed off about it. He just escaped hell and ended up someplace worse! And rather than enjoying a nice pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich, which would at least ease his suffering a little bit, he's slugging it out with the U-Foes for trying to murder him! Poor guy! It's no wonder he's gonna murder them all. No jury would convict him!

You can see it all in the preview down below. Immortal Hulk #46 will be in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics.