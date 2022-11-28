Welcome To The Justice Society, You Won't Survive The Experience

Spoilers of course. The New Justice Society Of America comic book series launches from Geoff Johns and Michael Janin this week, Flashpoint Beyond, New Golden Age and Stargirl & The Lost Children has set up the reality for a series that has been a very long time coming. And may have even taken the existence of the movie Black Adam to get it off the board. But anyone coming to this comic from that movie will find something very different. In fact, we have something closer to Dan DiDio's junked DC Timeline play out across the comic book.

Previews have already established it as a series crossing the decades, narrated by Huntress, the daughter of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, and set after the death of Batman. , rather than being set in the past, it is a lot closer to the present day with the second or third or fourth generation of the Justice Society. With the new team that Power Girl recruited with the acquiescence of Doctor Fate playing the role in this world of the Justice League. Bleeding Cool revealed we have a Justice Society of America made up of Doctor Fate, Huntress, Power Girl, The Gentleman Ghost, Solomon Grundy, The Harlequin's Son. Icicle, The Mist and Ruby as well as who they were and what relationship they had to existing DC Comics characters.

But it was it worth getting so attached? First we lose Doctor Fate to Degaton…

And then Power Girl.

And also, for that matter, President Kennedy. Man, wasn't Superman just helping Kennedy out? So who else will make it out alive?

It was nice to know you Justice Society… of course, the series has a long way to go and many timelines to traverse…

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1 CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #2 CVR B YANICK PAQUETTE CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Mikel Janín (CA) Yanick Paquette

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE CONTINUES! Huntress has arrived in the present day, but the Justice Society of America are not what she remembers. Can she get to the bottom of what's happened to the world's first superhero team? Will the helmet of Fate hold the answers Huntress seeks?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/27/2022

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #3 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Huntress's journey to save the Justice Society of America lands her smack dab in the middle of the 1940s at the birth of the team! Can Huntress and the present-day JSA work together long enough to figure out how to stop the strike on the '40s team?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/24/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #4 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janín

Helena's journey through time continues! Each new time period gives her one more piece of the puzzle, but is Degaton too far ahead in his quest to eradicate the JSA to be stopped? Is this truly the end of the Justice Society?