Welcome to the Maynard #3 Preview: Magic, Murder, and Mayhem

Check out Welcome to the Maynard #3, where house detectives Pip and Sam race against time to prevent a mysterious murder while dealing with wizard duels and heartbreak.

Article Summary Pip and Sam race to solve a magical mystery at the Maynard Hotel!

Uncover the thief's identity and prevent an arcane murder!

Releasing February 12, 2025 from Dark Horse Comics for $4.99.

Life at the Maynard Hotel has become even more magical and mysterious for House Detectives Pip and Sam as they try to solve the hotel thief's identity and why she is stealing apparently worthless possessions. However, as the haze begins to part and answers loom, mystery turns into danger, when all clues indicate a gruesome, arcane murder is about to happen. Can Pip and Sam uncover all the answers they need to solve the crime and prevent an assassination? And can Pip save her relationship with her girlfriend Ronnie or will she face heartbreak along with everything else? Join us for the penultimate issue of our first arc of Welcome To The Maynard (also including two wizards dueling to the death in the hotel foyer). • Four issue series.

Welcome to the Maynard #3

by James Robinson & J. Bone & Ian Herring, cover by Jim Campbell

Dark Horse Comics

6.53"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.6 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Feb 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801309200311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801309200321 – Welcome to the Maynard #3 (CVR B) (Steve Morris) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

