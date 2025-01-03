Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Wendy Xu

Wendy Xu Sells Rights to Two Graphic Novels, One Middle Grade, One YA

Wendy Xu sells rights to two Graphic Novels, the middle-grade Yarrow and the Burning Mountain, for 2027 and the YA A Ghost Is a Wish for 2028

Wendy Xu has sold North American rights to two new graphic novels. The first is the middle-grade book Yarrow and the Burning Mountain, due out in 2027. It is about a young goblin who, to protect her way of life, and takes on her evil estranged cousin who is attempting to mass produce her village's special pottery. The second, a YA graphic novel, A Ghost Is a Wish, will be published in 2028 and features a teen who sees the ghost of a classmate's sister and starts to hang out with an annoying boy and his ghost-hunting friends to escape life with her controlling mother.

Alexandra Cooper at Quill Tree Books has acquired North American rights to both Yarrow and the Burning Mountain, and A Ghost Is a Wish. Wendy Xu's agent, Linda Camacho, at Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency, negotiated the deal.

Wendy Xu is a bestselling, award-nominated Brooklyn-based illustrator and comics artist. She is the creator of Infinity Particle from HarperCollins/Quilltree in 2023, Tidesong from HarperCollins/Quilltree in 2021 and co-creator of Mooncajes, a Hugo nominated young adult fantasy graphic novel published in 2019 from Oni Press. Her work has been featured in various places on the internet including Catapult, Barnes & Noble Sci-fi/Fantasy, and Tor.com. For such an accomplished graphic novelist and comics creator, Wendy Xu has revealed that she didn't read a lot of comics growing up, but did watch a lot of anime, and adored Kiki's Delivery Service, and identified with Kiki's bratty and imperfect nature.

Quill Tree Books is an imprint of HarperCollins Children's Books that launched in fall 2020, with picture books by Michael Chabon and Neil Gaiman, a graphic novel by Jerry Craft, a middle-grade novel by Saadia Faruqi, and YA novels by Z Brewer, Jessie Ann Foley, Anica Mrose Rissi, Neal Shusterman, and Nina Varela. Since then, they also signed up Kathleen Gros' Anne and Carousel Summer graphic novels. HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan. The company is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of News Corp. The name is a combination of several publishing firm names: Harper & Row, an American publishing company acquired in 1987—whose own name was the result of an earlier merger of Harper & Brothers (founded in 1817) and Row, Peterson & Company—together with UK publishing company William Collins, Sons (founded in 1819), acquired in 1989.

