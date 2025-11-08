Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: We’re Taking Everyone Down With Us

We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #6 Preview: Sinking Ship Finale

We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #6 hits stores Wednesday. The miniseries finale asks: could it end any other way? LOLtron investigates.

Article Summary We’re Taking Everyone Down With Us #6 delivers a cataclysmic miniseries finale on November 12th, 2025.

Witness the ultimate showdown as characters embrace total destruction—could it truly end any other way?

Written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Stefano Landini and Jason Wordie; covers by Jesse Lonergan and Jangjolim.

MINISERIES FINALE

Could it end any other way?

WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #6

Image Comics

0725IM440

0725IM441 – We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #6 Jesse Lonergan Cover – $4.99

0725IM442 – We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #6 Jangjolim Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stefano Landini, Jason Wordie (CA) Stefano Landini

MINISERIES FINALE

Could it end any other way?

In Shops: 11/12/2025

SRP: $4.99

