Posted in: Comics | Tagged: geoff johns, golden age, riley rossmo, robert venditti, sandman, Wesley Dodds

A First Look Inside Golden Age: Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1 From DC

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman by Rob Venditti and Riley Rossmo is a new six-issue mini-series from DC Comics out next Tuesday.

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman by Rob Venditti and Riley Rossmo is a new six-issue mini-series from DC Comics beginning in October, out next Tuesday just in time for New York Comic Con. And today's DC Comics titles are previewing the first issue, as seen below.

The new series, according to Venditti, "shows the titular character as a pacifist. He has given up on the hope of a peaceful world, but he hasn't stopped believing that people can be better to each other, if they're only given the right tools. Possessing a scientist's optimism and romanticism, he is convinced that humanity can invent cures for its own ills. Having learned about the battlefield horrors of World War I from his father, he sought to create a sleep gas that would allow for "humane" warfare."

"During his research, he recorded all of his attempts in his science journal – even those with horribly deadly consequences – swearing to never show them to the world. Now his journal has been stolen, and he must find the culprit and stop them before his deadly mis-inventions fall into the arsenals of the belligerent nations threatening to pull the United States into the next world war."

The Sandman was originally created as a character for the precursor to DC Comics in the 1940s, and was a member of the Justice Society Of America, but he has been rather overshadowed by Neil Gaiman's reimaging of the Sandman in the eighties. However, that did lead to the long-running Sandman Mystery Theatre starring the gas-masked superhero from DC Comics' Vertigo line, and gave DC two ongoing, if very different, Sandman comic books at the time.

It's one of a number of new titles that will be under The New Golden Age banner showrun by writer and former DC Comics COO Geoff Johns and will launch in October 2023. Wesley Dodds: The Sandman joins Jay Garrick: The Flash and Alan Scott: The Green Lantern.

WESLEY DODDS THE SANDMAN #1 (OF 6) CVR A RILEY ROSSMO

(W) Robert Venditti (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

THE GOLDEN AGE SANDMAN RETURNS IN A NEW NOIR MYSTERY! No one escapes the Sandman's dark dreams, not even Wesley Dodds himself. After years of testing and experimentation, Wesley perfected his sleep gas as the optimal weapon to fight crime without causing undue harm. But when his journal detailing all his failed and far more deadly formulas is stolen, the Sandman must hunt down the thief and the people in the shadows pulling the strings before the contents of the journal are released! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023

WESLEY DODDS THE SANDMAN #2 (OF 6) CVR B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Riley Rossmo (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

Wesley's journal of deadly gases is out there in the city, in the hands of a villain who knows he's the Sandman! Can Wesley solve the mystery of who broke into his home before these noxious weapons are unleashed on the world, or is Sandman fated to fade away into the mists? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

WESLEY DODDS THE SANDMAN #3 (OF 6) CVR A RILEY ROSSMO

(W) Robert Venditti (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

Wesley's search for answers brings him to the city morgue as he learns the man who broke into his home didn't die from the fire. But the clues he finds land him face-to-face with the true villain, and he's already begun using the Sandman gear. Enter: the Fog! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!