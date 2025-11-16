Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ant Williams, thought bubble

Wham Bam Slam & Comic Artist Survival At Thought Bubble

Wham Bam Slam and Comic Artist Survival At Thought Bubble with Ant Williams

Launching at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, courtesy of Ant Williams, are The Comic Artist Survival Guide and Whambam Slam! Ant Williams tells us of The Comic Artist Survival Guide, "I'll be signing and selling a short book that takes a wander through the head of a comic book artist," and of Whambam Slam! "For the last few years, I've been developing and licensing a series of tongue-in-cheek superhero artworks. I now have a very large library of characters which I've turned into a fun, professionally manufactured card game."

"Whamblam Slam! Card Game by long time comic book artist Ant Williams brings Superpowers to the Tabletop. Get ready to battle with a multitude of colourful heroes and over the top villains. The brand-new Whamblam Slam! Card Game brings fast-paced, high-stakes fun to players of all ages. Inspired by the classic card vs card format but with multiple rounds and unexpected twists that ramp up the tension as our clueless heroes battle to defeat an inept rogues gallery of villains in an epic battle of stats, powers, and strategy. Each beautifully illustrated card features an original superhero or villain with unique abilities and power ratings across six categories—including Strength, Cunning, Intelligence, and Weirdness. This 2 player game combines quick gameplay, vibrant art, and endless replay-ability. Perfect for comic book fans, and collectors. Ant Williams will be launching and selling Whamblam Slam! at Thought Bubble on the 15th and 16th of November. Or you can buy online at www.antwilliamsartist.shop."

As for the Comic Survival Guide also available on Amazon, Ant Williams tells us;

"There are a stack of instructional books that teach you the tips, tricks and tools to drawing comics. This little manual is not one of them. Instead, it's a collection of the things I've learned about myself and my art over a nearly 40 year career. I write about what makes me tick, why I do what I do and how it might apply to others. I've been a professional comic book artist since 1987 and I've been lucky enough to work for Marvel, DC and many others. I've made a lot of mistakes along the way but also learned a lot of good stuff that has served me well and kept me working and sane. I love drawing comics but every day at my drawing board, I wrestle with some of the same challenges and doubts as I did when I started back in the 80s. In this book are many of the ways I've learned to combat those challenges. The Comic Artist Survival Guide is full of the things I write down to tell my future self not to worry, keep scribbling and everything will be alright. This is the rambling unreliable manual that I've written for myself. However, I think my personal pep talks are pretty universal so hopefully this book also helps other artists who are not as faralong their journey as I am."

