What Answer Does Iron Man Get To His Marriage Proposal? (Spoilers)

At the end of Iron Man #19 by Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unzueta took a trip. Not the one on morphine, that addiction had retaken its toll after he rid himself of another addiction, to the Power Cosmic. Addiction is what Tony Stark does, and he knows where to go.

And it is Patsy Walker, Hellcat, who drives him there. Not going under his own Iron Man power anymore, his addiction is to pretty much everything right now.

What Answer Does Iron Man Get To Marriage Proposal? (Spoilers)

And Patsy Walker is the one he trusts to get him there and bring him back in one piece, however long it takes.

What Answer Does Iron Man Get To Marriage Proposal? (Spoilers)

But as the solicitation for this week's Iron Man #20 by Christopher Cantwell and Angel Unzueta reveals, there are other things on his mind. "TONY STARK POPS THE QUESTION! With Korvac, the Power Cosmic and a nasty morphine addiction now behind him, a freshly humanized Tony Stark has returned from rehab to the world hoping to show folks that's he's okay, highly functional and ready to re-engage. So of course it's time for him to face off against an angry hyper-intelligent gorilla. When the public unveiling of a new Stark Supercomputer goes awry and the machine's hairy 400-lb chess opponent decides to break loose in the city, it all leaves Tony feeling a little anxious. Can Patsy Walker provide any shelter in this new storm, or does it just mean more clouds are gathering?"

Interior preview page from IRON MAN #20 ALEX ROSS COVER

So in this Wednesday's Iron Man #20 from the preview, as she promises, Patsky Walker picks up Tony Stark from rehab. And it has been a while. Three Months Later.

Interior preview page from IRON MAN #20 ALEX ROSS COVER

With something on his mind so notable that he wrote it down in a letter.Interior preview page from IRON MAN #20 ALEX ROSS COVERAsking Patsy Walker to marry him in the opening pages. What is that thing about making no big decisions? What happens next? Well, this bit obviously isn;t in the preview which means we need one of these…

 

What Answer Does Iron Man Get To His Marriage Proposal? (Spoilers)

And with Patsy knowing what Tony Stark has been through, how will she react to being asked such a thing by the multi-billionaire who doesn't go in for pre-nups?

Krypto Has His Own January 6th Insurrection Moment

 

Man, what is it with superhero billionaires in their homemade super suits, when it comes to marriage? Even when the person they ask says yes, they get left standing on a rooftop…

