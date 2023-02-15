What You Get When You Cross Domino With Nightcrawlers, Auntie Fortune Nightcrawlers #1, X-Men #19, Wolverine #30, Marauders #11 and Wasp #2 are out and we have XSpoilers, including Auntie Fortune an dthe fate of the Beast.

Today sees the release of Nightcrawlers #1, X-Men #19, Wolverine #30, Marauders #11 and Wasp #2. When talking about Sins Of Sinister at Thought Bubble last year, Si Spurrier, in his cookie monster jacket, "talked of the character he nicknames Wagnerine, one of the first generations of chimaera, a private army of assassins, made up of crossing any deadly mutant with Nightcrawler and getting even deadlier mutant, dubbed the Legion Of The Night." In today's Nightcrawlers #1 we get to see them all.

One stands out, in an earlier version than she will later appear. "Auntie Fortune, she was a Nightcrawler/Domino hybrid and has been dead for a long time, she has an incorporeal spirit attached to a floating brain in a jar. She is a navigator for Nightcrawlers, in a really disgusting way." She is not yet in the jar…

….but the power circuit of both Nightcrawler and Domino means she can just fire bullets and teleport them randomly in mid-air…

…and by chance, they just find their targets. Though there are ways to defeat her…

Improbability dampeners, that's a good one. Because it seems that we have had different forces working at odds – would you believe that Orchis had been messing with magic in a way that might have defeated Mister Sinister's plans? From a future dominated by Mister Sinister's chimaera that find a way to defeat the techno alien Dominion aggressors, and so the machines of the future have to send robots back in time to stop that from happening.

Looks like it worked – but only for a bit.

Without the chimaera, the Dominion appear to not only defeat civilisations but also make them part of something that never was and always was. So super sense, of course, they would affect time as well as space, and exist across all of it.

Power, Probability and Processing, So having probability switching chimaera might be very effective. While In the present day, such as Wasp #2, not every mutant wants to be part of Krakoa.

After all, he does have a point, Krakoa has quite the target painted over it.

And in Marauders, that tends to be quite a flashy target, as Nightcrawler gains horns and mutants further.

Not as far as he will mutate, obviously.

While X-Men #19 is happy to take their Alien reference with The Brood and turn it into a Spaceballs reference…

While Wolverine is taking down The Beast… who somehow doesn't seem to be in the Sins of Sinister worlds. Might he have been an enemy of Sinister, despite becoming a fascist, murdering psychopath?

Well, it's too late now.

