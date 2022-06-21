What If Shakespeare Was Clive Barker? Welcome To Shakespeare Unleashed

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Shakespeare Unleashed is the follow-up to Classic Monsters Unleashed, the highest-funded and highest-backed prose horror anthology in Kickstarter history, reimagining  William Shakespeare's greatest works as short horror stories, horror sonnets, and horror comics.

Shakespeare Unleashed

Edited by James Aquilone, Shakespeare Unleashed features a roster of horror writers, including Joe R. Lansdale and Kasey Lansdale, Ian Doescher, Cullen Bunn, Seanan McGuire, and Jonathan Maberry Shakespeare Unleashed has a cover and interior art by J.K. Woodward, as well as a separate black and white manga-sized comic with three different reimagined stories.

  • "Bloody Thou Art" (Richard III) by David Avallone and Helena Masellis
  • "Romeo and Juliet: Afterlife" by James Aquilone and J.K. Woodward
  • "Exit Pursued by Bear" by James Aquilone and Zac Atkinson

And we have a look at some of it…

What If Shakespeare Was Clive Barker? Welcome To Shakespeare Unleashed

Shakespeare Unleashed doth take on the bloody bard for a unique and terrifying collection. From the blood of Macbeth and ghosts of Hamlet, to the dark fantasy of The Tempest and the twisted love of Romeo and Juliet Shakespeare Unleashed reimagines Shakespeare's greatest works as short horror stories… as well as horror sonnets and a 20-page comic book. "Shakespeare Unleashed will follow in our tradition, started with Classic Monsters Unleashed, of exploring different literary universes and giving them our unique and horrifying spin," says editor James Aquilone.

Shakespeare Unleashed

 

"Shakespeare saw the human condition in all its glory and its pain," says Joe R. Lansdale, who will write a Macbeth-inspired story in a collaboration with his daughter Kasey. "He saw the horror in the shadows, and the mystery in human loss and ambition."

What If Shakespeare Was Clive Barker? Welcome To Shakespeare Unleashed

 

"As a horror fan and a lover of Shakespeare, I'm excited to be part of this project," Ian Doescher says. "Like a demon being summoned, my contribution—based on the comedy Twelfth Night—will channel the Bard's darker side and show how happily ever after can end up in terror, tears, and tragedy."

Shakespeare Unleashed

Shakespeare Unleashed will launch on Kickstarter soon.

 

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.