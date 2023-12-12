Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, ilias kyriazis, kickstarter

What Ilias Kyriazis Wished For, A Humanoids Graphic Novel

Humanoids has announced What We Wished For, an original graphic novel from Ilias Kyriazis about a group of kids who wish on a passing comet.

Article Summary Ilias Kyriazis unveils 'What We Wished For,' a new Humanoids graphic novel.

A tale of childhood wishes granted with unforeseen, dire outcomes later in life.

Kyriazis shares a personal connection to the story's themes of dreams and time.

'What We Wished For' set for release in July 2024, Kyriazis's first solo with Humanoids.

Humanoids has announced What We Wished For, an original graphic novel from Ilias Kyriazis of Collapser, Chronophage and a never-happened Doom Patrol about a group of kids who attempt to make a wish on a passing comet… only to have their childhood dreams come true three decades later with surprising and unforeseen consequences.

Be careful what you wish for this July 2024. On the night a mysterious comet passes overhead, a group of kids encounter a supernatural being who promises to grant them one wish each. As they contemplate their wishes, they take too long and the comet passes without a trace until 35 years later, when the comet returns…and their wishes begin to come true!

But what seemed like their deepest desires in childhood come back to haunt them in the most unexpected and for some, deadliest, of ways. Now, they must face the consequences of their childhood dreams before those very dreams turn into disastrous nightmares.

"What We Wished For is very personal to me. It's a story I had in my mind ever since I first started thinking about the passage of time and the possibility of not all my dreams coming true," said Kyriazis. "It took me years to feel ready but it's time to reach out with my comics and attempt to connect with everyone who feels the same."

Ilias Kyriazis is a critically acclaimed cartoonist based in Athens, Greece. He co-created Chronophage with Tim Seeley for Humanoids, and has worked on acclaimed series such as Collapser with My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way & Shaun Simon for DC Comics, Secret Identities with Jay Faerber & Brian Joines for Image Comics, and Cat Fight with Andrew Wheeler for IDW. His solo works include the crowd-funded sci-fi horror Elysium Online, the romantic comedy Falling for Lionheart for IDW and the fantasy thriller Melody for DC, as well as the award-winning iconic series Manifesto. What We Wished For is his first solo graphic novel with Humanoids.

What We Wished For will be available in July 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!