What One Editor Is Looking For In Graphic Novel Pitches

Carolina Ortiz announced her promotion at Harper Children's Books to full Editor this week, tweeting out "I am never without unannounced publishing secrets anymore, but this has been certainly one of the hardest to keep! So happy to finally share with the world that I've been promoted to editor". As well as adding "Also, seems like the perfect time to share my #MSWL [manuscript wishlist]… Looking forward to seeing those submissions come in! And agent colleagues, if it's been a minute since we've connected or have never had the chance before, I'm always up for a call or zoom coffee."

And that includes graphic novels as well… here's what she's looking for. Worth a pitch from any of you fine folk? You can also see our list of successful graphic novels to publishers, editors and agents over recent years as well…

Carolina Ortiz's Manuscript Wishlist

I'm looking to acquire middle grade and young adult fiction, as well as graphic novels. My interests cover a variety of genres, including—but not limited—to contemporary, romance, fantasy, historical fiction, magical realism, horror, and adventure/action stories. As long as a manuscript has a strong voice, I'm always willing to give the submission a read. I always enjoy stories with found families, coming-of-age themes, unbreakable friendships, witty narrators, and strong worldbuilding. But I have a special place in my heart for Latinx and queer stories, and, overall, I'm always especially interested in seeing projects by creators from the margins. I would love to acquire titles that reflect the diverse world around us and allow readers to feel seen in the books they read.

Middle Grade and Young Adult Adventure/fantasy/magical realism stories inspired by non-Western traditions, folklore, and myths

Stories that engages with the experience of being first or second generation

Projects centering friendship with an all QBIPOC or BIPOC cast of characters

Novels in verse

Multigenerational BIPOC family stories, think One Day at a Time, Blackish, or Fresh off the Boat

Stories about mental health issues

Stories with strong themes of intersectional feminism

Found family stories, a la Steven Universe

Horror stories featuring non-Western monster lore

Historical fiction focused on non-Western cultural turning points

Insider/outsider story about returning to an ancestral home

Contemporary projects set in non-Western countries, centered around characters who are native to the location

Historical fiction or contemporary fiction that deals critically with the often ignored, parts of American history

Projects starring genderqueer, non-binary, and trans protagonists

In general, BIPOC authors take on vampires, werewolves, sirens, witches, and any manner of myth/supernatural always interests me

I did my college honors thesis on Japanese American literature on internment and I would love to see any projects that engage with this part of history from an Own Voices creator

If something has "already been done" but it's never been done with characters who hail from a marginalized backgrounds, I want to read it

Young Adult Latinx fútbol-centric stories and if there's a queer romance subplot thrown in all the better

Diverse Regency, Gregorian, and Victorian YA

Girls rebelling against patriarchal systems, think Mad Max: Fury Road but for teens

Broad City for teens

Reimagining/retellings of anything in the Jane Austen canon

Elevated horror stories that comp to Monkeypaw Productions

Subversive stories about the Catholic school experience

QBIPOC or BIPOC rom-com

Interracial romances, where both characters are BIPOC Middle Grade Projects with strong queer themes, think Lumberjanes, The Backstagers, The Witch Boy, or The Cardboard Kingdom

Projects that deal with puberty in a humorous way for girls

Not a Good Fit for the Following Thrillers

Anthologies

Nonfiction projects

Greek and/or Roman mythology inspired stories, with the exception of a queer Medusa project

Military focused projects centering on the European theatre in World War I and II

Highly sports centric stories (but very open to projects where sports are in the background and a vehicle to tell stories focusing on internal and interpersonal conflicts )

Contemporary mysteries akin to Nancy Drew