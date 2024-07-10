Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , ,

What, Or Who, Has Amanda Waller Got For Absolute Power? (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Task Force VII #1 and Green Lantern #13, both outlining the scope of Amanda Waller's operation further.

Today sees the publication of Task Force VII #1 and Green Lantern #13, both outlining the scope of Amanda Waller's operation further, as she seeks the ultimate power grab in the DC Universe by grabbing all the power.

Absolute Power

Noting who she has captured in her Gamorran prison, beginning with Wallace West, Detective Chimp and Parasite.

Absolute Power

Oh and a certain Hal Jordan, Green Lantern as well. Gotta catch them all.

Absolute Power

The Marvel Family has escaped her clutches… initially at least,

Absolute Power

And they are doing their best to stay off her rader. But Amanda Waller has all of their stuff.

Absolute Power

Including Harley's hammer, rocket packs, javelins, all manner of DC Comics devices. But could the Amazo robots, full of Batman back up personalities. be getting something else along with their powers?

Absolute Power

Don't worry, it won't last long. I still reckon that's the Adam Smith Zur-En-Arrh inside that Amazo. We shall see.

Absolute Power

As Amanda Waller gets her Marvel Family, including Black Adam, but is doing something that might really get her in trouble. Economic unrest…

Absolute Power

Bevause once she starts afecting people's mortgages, that's when folks will really sit up and show concern…

ABSOLUTE POWER TASK FORCE VII #1 (OF 7)
(W) Leah Williams (A) Caitlin Yarsky (CA) Pete Woods
SUPER NO MORE! With the assault on Metropolis's heroes complete, Amanda Waller's latest living weapon, the Last Son, sets his sights on the other most powerful supers in the DCU…the Marvel Family! Will their combined powers be enough to survive this terrifying threat? In this biweekly series we'll see the ABSOLUTE POWER event through the eyes of evil–as told from the point of view of the TRINITY OF EVIL! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024

GREEN LANTERN #13
(W) Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matthew Clark (CA) Ariel Colon
HAL JORDAN IS THE LATEST CASUALTY OF AMANDA WALLER! De-powered and back on Earth, Hal needs to find a way to get to the new power battery and recharge–but Thaaros has other plans, and now Hal is being hunted by the most dangerous aliens on the planet! PLUS: The secret origin of LORD PREMIERE THAAROS, ruler of the United Planets, is at last revealed! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024

