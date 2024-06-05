Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Destiny, from the ashes, krakoa, mystique, uncanny x-men #700, X-Men #35

What Will Mystique And Destiny Do Next? (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

Mystique and Destiny have had quite the Age Of Krakoa. But what will they get up to after X-Men #35? And do we want to know?

Article Summary Mystique and Destiny's ties to Krakoa and Nightcrawler, and their choice to stay on Earth.

Speculation on their potential return to detective roles and addressing Britain's fate.

The impactful events and shake-ups of X-Men #35, including a no-resurrection rule.

Summary of the monumental UNCANNY X-MEN #700's closure of the Krakoan era.

Mystique and Destiny have had quite the Age Of Krakoa. Former mutant terrorists, Mystique worked with Krakoa, undertaking dangerous shape-shifting missions against Orchis, in return for the resurrection of her wife, Destiny. Which Moira Mactaggert was determined never to give, so Mystique took it anyway, vowing to burn down Krakoa. But now? Revealed as the parents of Nightcrawler, and stitching back the mutant nation from the White Hot Room, it looks as if they are staying on Earth rather than joining Krakoa.

And even considering a return to the past for their future.

Mystique is the original Sherlock Holmes, and Destiny is the original Irene Adler, of course. There is business to be dealt with, of course, such as a certain stabbing on Krakoa purely to deprive the Quiet Council of a vote.

And let's not forget her getting handy herself in the White Hot Room in front of Kafka.

Destiny does certainly get stabbed a lot. but now?

This time we lose a Sinister. And no more resurrection, remember? Now only Mister Sinister is on the loose… but as for Mystique and Destiny?

It's all up in the air. I mean, can't they go back to being detective consultants? Or consulting detectives? The magickal right-wing fate of Britain still hasn't been addressed at the end of Krakoa. Someone should pop along to Baker Street to sort it out, surely? Expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today!

X-MEN #35

MARVEL COMICS

APR240643

(W) Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, Jed MacKay,

(A) Joshua Cassara, Phil Noto, Lucas Werneck, Leinil Francis Yu, Walt Simonson, Mark Brooks, John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, Jerome Opena, Luciano Vecchio, Stefano Caselli, Sara Pichelli, Romulo Fajardo Jr, David Curiel, Laura Martin, Sonia Oback, Marcio Menyz, Matt Hollingsworth, Matt Wilson, Salvador Larocca, Guru-eFX, Javier Garron and Morry Hollowell (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

