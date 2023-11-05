Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , , , ,

What Will The (Or A) Joker Do With Red Hood Now? (Spoilers)

In the recent Gotham War crossover in Batman and Catwoman, Bruce Wayne did something very bad to Jason Todd.  Very bad indeed.

Article Summary

  • Bruce Wayne transformed Jason Todd into a 'scaredy-cat' despite his heroic acts.
  • The now terrified Jason Todd, aka Scared Hood, might be saved by the Joker.
  • There are potentially five Jokers in the universe, not three as initially presented.
  • The comics 'Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12' and 'Batman #139' are to be released together.

In the recent Gotham War crossover of Batman and Catwoman, Bruce Wayne did something very bad to Jason Todd.  Very bad indeed. Something he hadn't even done to The Joker.

Why Did Batman Not Do To The Joker What He Did To Jason Todd?

Turned him into a scaredy-cat. A yellow belly. A cowardly custard. Faint-of-heart, jellyfish, gutless wonder, chickenheart, pantywaist, poltroon and wheyface. You get to pick.

Why Did Batman Not Do To The Joker What He Did To Jason Todd?

And despite Jason Todd saving the day – and Gotham – from a massive meteor destroying it, and instead giving us a Lazarus Pit in Gotham instead, it looks like going forward, Jason Todd will remain in his current scared state. Scared Hood rather than Red Hood.

Auto Draft

Unless, of course, the Joker does something about it himself. Of, at least, "a" Joker. Haven't you heard, they come in three-packs these days?

Auto Draft

And in The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12 we have two of them, and one of them seeking help from, and to help out, Red Hood.

Auto Draft

I mean, he'll have to beat Batman to it, as this week's Batman #139 will give us the following:

Batman #139

Mind you, which Joker will that be? There are quite a lot out there these days.

Auto Draft

Three Jokers, my foot, at the last count there are at least five, and that's not counting Jokers Inc. or whatever Joker-En-Arrh there may be out there…

Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12 by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico is out on Tuesday, as is Batman #139 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez. Looks like you are going to have to buy them both for the full picture.

JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #12 CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico
The shocking and brutal conclusion has come…Joker versus Joker in a bloody, no-holds-barred battle for supremacy!
Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/07/2023

BATMAN #139 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez
NEW STORY ARC BEGINS! BATMAN VS. THE JOKER, MORE BRUTAL THAN EVER! Following the cataclysmic events of The Gotham War, Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family, struggling to keep the rage of Zur in check. But he can't stop, because he's out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. Mindbomb begins! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/7/2023

