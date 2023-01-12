WhatNot Sent Out Thank You Variant Of Quested #1, One Per Store Comic book stores got a little new year's treat, a special one-per-store thank you edition of Quested #1 from WhatNot. Did your store get one?

WhatNot sent out a one-per-store "New Years Thank You" edition of Whatnot Publishing's Quested #1 to comic store retailers through Diamond Comic Distributors over the New Year, to every Diamond retailer that accepts promotional material, at no cost to retailers, and is already becoming a little bit of a collector's item with copies selling for over $11 on eBay. Originally listed as "Questmas", printing issues led it to be a New Year item instead, and had a print run of 3000.

The cover artwork by Simon Hutt (MFKZ, Tinybuild game art director) showcases the lead characters of Quested by WhatNot's Michael Calero, Thomas Parsons and Kit Wallis. Calero says "We have been blown away by the support we've received from retailers since our debut and we felt like we needed something to commemorate that feeling of gratitude. As a lifelong comic book fan who always wanted to be a creator in this business there really isn't any cooler way to start the new year than getting to directly thank the people who've made this possible."

The book comes with a thank you letter on the back cover:

Hello Retailers, Thank you for contributing to an AMAZING launch for Whatnot Publishing in 2022. Your strong support and immediate embrace of us as a partner on your comicbook shelves has been overwhelming. This New Years "Thank You" book is a small token of our gratitude for welcoming us into all of your great stores!

The Administrative team at Whatnot Publishing / Massive Publishing is made up of comic writers, artists and former retailers that all want to create a great place for every contributor to the comicbook ecosystem. We are all on the same team after all, with a common goal: share our unique passion for comics with more people every day and keep this medium that we all love healthy by getting books into the hands of readers and fans.

With 2023 being our first full year of publishing, we want to do everything we can to contribute to the success of your business this year. We wish you an excellent year of sales, love, passion, a healthy family and achievements!

Cheers to 2023! – Whatnot Publishing Team

Whatnot Publishing launched in October 2022 with Alpha Betas, the companion series to the animated pilot produced by 3Blackdot and Starburns Industries, the studio behind Rick & Morty. Followed in November by Ninja Funk, Whatnot Publishing's first original creator-owned series which sold over 115,000 units of its debut issue. Quested is a creator-owned series inspired by the visuals and action-adventure of video game series like Zelda but with a harder edge. And now 2023 brings The Exiled #1 on February 9th, co-created and co-written by Wesley Snipes, a sci-fi detective noir story described as Seven meet Blade Runner. Followed by Liquid Kill, presented as ''John Wick meets Ghost in The Shell'', the relaunch of Heavy Metal Magazine on March 1st and Astrobots #1, a Gundam / Transformers-like series written by Marvel UK Transformers writer Simon Furman to be released on March 22nd.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: quested, Whatnot