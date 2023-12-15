Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, suicide squad

What's Amanda Waller Up to In March 2024 From DC Comics?

Amanda Waller has become the Big Bad of the DC Universe for 2023, and 2024 keeps that going, it seems, with three books in March,

In Green Arrow #10, Waller captures the Arrow family and adds to her ranks.

Titans #9 shows Waller turning public opinion against the titular heroes.

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1 introduces Dreamer to Waller's unstoppable team.

In Green Arrow #10, Amanda Waller is still the one behind the capture of the Green Arrow daily and seems to have successfully recruited Red Arrow, Red Canary, Arrowette, and Speedy. And Titans #9 has Waller has managed to get the world to blame the Titans as a danger to the world. While Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1 with Dreamer lets Waller see everything that's coming…

GREEN ARROW #10

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art and cover by SEAN IMANSE Variant cover by JORGE FORKS $3.99 US 32 pages variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/26/24

Roy Harper is missing. Green Arrow and Connor Hawke investigate what happened to him and what Amanda Waller has done to the rest of the Arrow family_which makes it difficult when they are attacked by surprise agents of Waller! Red Arrow, Red Canary, Arrowette, and Speedy!

TITANS #9

Written by TOM TAYLOR Art by LUCAS MEYER Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE Variant covers by JOSHUA SWABY and W. SCOTT FORBES 1:25 variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE 53.99 US 132 pages 1 Variant 51.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/19/24

Amanda Waller has condemned the Titans and publicly blamed them for a world-wide crisis. While many still see the Titans as heroes, others now see them as a danger to all. Can the Titans battle misinformation and fight for a world that hates them? All while the greatest threat to the team may be within their own ranks?

SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA Variant Men by RICCARDO FEDERICI and SWEENEY BOO 1:25 variant cover by GLIB MELNIKOV Foil variant cover by EDDY BARROWS and HER FERREIRA ($6.99 U5) $3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/12/24

When Amanda Waller makes her move to seize ultimate power in the DCU, nothing will stand in her way—not even the future. Spinning out of the events of Titans: Beast World comes the story of Dreamer—the precog dream-walker who has run afoul of the most power-hungry villain in DCU history. With a super-powered hero who can see the future on her side, is Walter's Suicide Squad finally unstoppable? Join Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice, and Deadeye for the fight for DC's future…and the next big step toward the cataclysmic event of 2024!

