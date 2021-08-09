What's Best for Business in WWE New Day Power of Positivity #2

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has released a preview of WWE New Day Power of Positivity #2, chronicling the fictionalized origins of the popular trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. But in the wake of the recent flood of WWE releases, themselves following WWE misusing pretty much every wrestler they released, does this preview hit a little close to home? In it, we find WWE executive Triple H angry with the New Day for daring to get over on their own, then saddling them with a pair of writers to put the WWE stamp on their gimmicks, I.E., to ruin them. Of course, where this does verge from reality is in putting the blame on writers when we all know it's Vince McMahon that's ultimately to blame for WWE's crappy creative. Check out the preview below.

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR A BAYLISS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211037

JUN211038 – WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR B RAHZZAH – $7.99

(W) Narcisse, Evan, Austin Walker (A / CA) Daniel Bayliss

The New Day are finally a team… but something is missing! Discover how the New Day came out of the shadows and into a beautiful moment of high-flying, hip-gyrating, trombone-playing chaos to find strength in the power of authenticity. Will they be able to stay true when The Shield challenge them to an all-out epic Philadelphia Flapjack Match?

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $7.99