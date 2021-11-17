What's Better Than Sex (Or Whisky) For Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Today

Welcome to Krakoan X-Men Today, a regular look around the day's Krakoan-set comic books. And while we learned that we will get more X-Men: Green to come, this week's finale is all about the Krakoan Laws for mutant citizens of the island – and spin-off planet. They are 1) Make more mutants; 2) Murder no man; 3) Respect the sacred land of Krakoa. The first is rather obviously on display in the Krakoan nursery in today's X-Force #25. There's even a sign, however inappropriate it might be.

Little bit on the nose? While "Murder no man" is the issue in X-Men: Green #12.

Though Nature Girl seeks to add a little nuance to that.

And in SWORD #8 on Arakko – Mars renamed for the new mutant nation…

…it seems to extend to murder no alien.

Though Nature Girl isn't a big fan of that place.

While Wolverine meets a surfer chick, Pike. Who has her own plans for Mars at some point.

But what plans she might have for Wolverine…

… he's always going to prefer the board to the broad.

And it certainly beats being a Krakoan cop.

While Magneto seems very happy to be handing out verdicts taken in absentia.

No habeus corpus on the island of Krakoa

But there is more than one power on the island of Krakoa. Because there is also the island of Krakoa.

And as Nature Girl and Curse head towards the fate suffered by Sabretooth…

There's a way out. And a new status quo for Nature Girl outside of Krakoa. But everywhere she goes…

…she'll always take a bit of Krakoa with her…

After all, she has a whole planet to save, one dead human at a time.

SWORD #10

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210929

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli

STATION DOWN!

As Storm battles the Lethal Legion on Mars, there are explosive problems on the Peak – as the mole in S.W.O.R.D. is revealed! Meanwhile, Wiz Kid and Cable find themselves face-to-face with the one foe they never expected! And where is Abigail Brand?

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210936

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara

A DEADLY TURN OF THE TIDE TO MARK 25 ISSUES OF X-FORCE!

The island paradise of Krakoa has no shortage of beautiful vistas, but WOLVERINE'S tastes run toward the coves with the deadliest waves in the world! It will take more than a healing factor to survive this thresher as a previously unknown threat to mutantkind splashes down! Plus: A sea change for KID OMEGA and PHOEBE CUCKOO!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Published: November 15, 2021

Nature Girl and Curse face what could be their final fates in the conclusion to the "X-Men: Green" arc!