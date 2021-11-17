What's Better Than Sex (Or Whisky) For Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Today

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to Krakoan X-Men Today, a regular look around the day's Krakoan-set comic books. And while we learned that we will get more X-Men: Green to come, this week's finale is all about the Krakoan Laws for mutant citizens of the island – and spin-off planet. They are 1) Make more mutants; 2) Murder no man; 3) Respect the sacred land of Krakoa. The first is rather obviously on display in the Krakoan nursery in today's X-Force #25. There's even a sign, however inappropriate it might be.

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

Little bit on the nose? While "Murder no man" is the issue in X-Men: Green #12.

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

Though Nature Girl seeks to add a little nuance to that.

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

And in SWORD #8 on Arakko – Mars renamed for the new mutant nation…

What's Better Than Sex (Or Whisky) For Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Today

…it seems to extend to murder no alien.

What's Better Than Sex (Or Whisky) For Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Today

Though Nature Girl isn't a big fan of that place.

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

While Wolverine meets a surfer chick, Pike. Who has her own plans for Mars at some point.

What's Better Than Sex (Or Whisky) For Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Today

But what plans she might have for Wolverine…

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

… he's always going to prefer the board to the broad.

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

And it certainly beats being a Krakoan cop.

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

While Magneto seems very happy to be handing out verdicts taken in absentia.

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

No habeus corpus on the island of KrakoaThe Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

But there is more than one power on the island of Krakoa. Because there is also the island of Krakoa.

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

And as Nature Girl and Curse head towards the fate suffered by Sabretooth…

The Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

There's a way out. And a new status quo for Nature Girl outside of Krakoa. But everywhere she goes…

The Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

…she'll always take a bit of Krakoa with her…

The Mutant Rules of Krakoa In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

After all, she has a whole planet to save, one dead human at a time.

  • SWORD #10
    MARVEL COMICS
    SEP210929
    (W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli
    STATION DOWN!
    As Storm battles the Lethal Legion on Mars, there are explosive problems on the Peak – as the mole in S.W.O.R.D. is revealed! Meanwhile, Wiz Kid and Cable find themselves face-to-face with the one foe they never expected! And where is Abigail Brand?
    RATED T+In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99
  • X-FORCE #25
    MARVEL COMICS
    SEP210936
    (W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara
    A DEADLY TURN OF THE TIDE TO MARK 25 ISSUES OF X-FORCE!
    The island paradise of Krakoa has no shortage of beautiful vistas, but WOLVERINE'S tastes run toward the coves with the deadliest waves in the world! It will take more than a healing factor to survive this thresher as a previously unknown threat to mutantkind splashes down! Plus: A sea change for KID OMEGA and PHOEBE CUCKOO!
    PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99
  • X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #12
    Published: November 15, 2021
    Nature Girl and Curse face what could be their final fates in the conclusion to the "X-Men: Green" arc!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.