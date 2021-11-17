Marvel Comics Promises X-Men: Green Will Return

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In September, Gerry Duggan, Emilo Laiso, and Rachelle Rosenberg took over from Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey on Marvel Comics' X-Men weekly digital comic X-Men Unlimited Infinity on the Marvel Unlimited app with the X-Men: Green storyline. It featured Nature Girl, after murdering humans, on the road with her dog and fellow mutant Curse, taking on polluters while hunted by Wolverine. And the final issue has run this week, featuring the Trial Of Nature Girl. Though undertaken in absentia it seems – or in Curse's case, while unconscious.

Marvel Comics Promises X-Men: Green Will Return
Marvel Comics Promises X-Men: Green Will Return

And with Gerry Duggan as the lead writer on the X-Men comic book, once might expect this series not to be the end, and Marvel confirms that X-Men: Green will return. Or as Wolverine refers to them…

Marvel Comics Promises X-Men: Green Will Return
Marvel Comics Promises X-Men: Green Will Return

…The Greenies.

  • X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #5
    Published: September 27, 2021
    Creators Gerry Duggan and Emilio Laiso kick off a new arc in this anthology series straight from the island of Krakoa! Nature Girl witnesses an injustice and the human world will pay. The first part of "X-Men: Green."
  • X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #6
    Published: October 04, 2021
    Nature Girl's crusade to clean up the Earth continues in part 2 of "X-Men: Green."
  • X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #7
    Published: October 11, 2021
    Wolverine is on the trail in part 3 of Nature Girl's "X-Men: Green."
  • X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #8
    Published: October 18, 2021
    What is Sauron doing in this story!? Plus, Nature Girl enters the next phase in her evolution. Find out in part 4 of "X-Men: Green"!
  • X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #9
    Published: October 25, 2021
    Curse and a newly-evolved Nature Girl fend off a mental attack waged by Black Mamba in Part 5 of "X-Men: Green"!
  • X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #10
    Published: November 01, 2021
    Charles Xavier delivers a stern warning in Part 6 of "X-Men: Green."
  • X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #11
    Published: November 08, 2021
    Wolverine guest-stars in Part 7 of "X-Men: Green"! Black Mamba's battle against Nature Girl and Curse continues!
  • X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #12
    Published: November 15, 2021
    Nature Girl and Curse face what could be their final fates in the conclusion to the "X-Men: Green" arc!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.