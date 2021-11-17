Marvel Comics Promises X-Men: Green Will Return

In September, Gerry Duggan, Emilo Laiso, and Rachelle Rosenberg took over from Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey on Marvel Comics' X-Men weekly digital comic X-Men Unlimited Infinity on the Marvel Unlimited app with the X-Men: Green storyline. It featured Nature Girl, after murdering humans, on the road with her dog and fellow mutant Curse, taking on polluters while hunted by Wolverine. And the final issue has run this week, featuring the Trial Of Nature Girl. Though undertaken in absentia it seems – or in Curse's case, while unconscious.

And with Gerry Duggan as the lead writer on the X-Men comic book, once might expect this series not to be the end, and Marvel confirms that X-Men: Green will return. Or as Wolverine refers to them…

…The Greenies.

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #5

Published: September 27, 2021

Creators Gerry Duggan and Emilio Laiso kick off a new arc in this anthology series straight from the island of Krakoa! Nature Girl witnesses an injustice and the human world will pay. The first part of "X-Men: Green."

Published: October 04, 2021

Nature Girl's crusade to clean up the Earth continues in part 2 of "X-Men: Green."

Published: October 11, 2021

Wolverine is on the trail in part 3 of Nature Girl's "X-Men: Green."

Published: October 18, 2021

What is Sauron doing in this story!? Plus, Nature Girl enters the next phase in her evolution. Find out in part 4 of "X-Men: Green"!

Published: October 25, 2021

Curse and a newly-evolved Nature Girl fend off a mental attack waged by Black Mamba in Part 5 of "X-Men: Green"!

Published: November 01, 2021

Charles Xavier delivers a stern warning in Part 6 of "X-Men: Green."

Published: November 08, 2021

Wolverine guest-stars in Part 7 of "X-Men: Green"! Black Mamba's battle against Nature Girl and Curse continues!

Published: November 15, 2021

Nature Girl and Curse face what could be their final fates in the conclusion to the "X-Men: Green" arc!