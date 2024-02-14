Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, orchis, wolverine, xspoilers

What's In The Boxes? Mars Attacks In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers)

Fall Of The House Of X #2, Wolverine #43, Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity #126 published this week from Marvel

Article Summary Marvel unleashes the Mars Attacks invasion in 'Fall Of The House Of X' and other X-Men titles.

Emma Frost tackles Orchis in NYC while mutant trials unfold beneath the Eiffel Tower.

Sentinel Buster Iron Man armor debuts, and Sabretooth fiddles with mysterious tech.

Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver confront family secrets and a new, menacing threat.

Fall Of The House Of X #2, Wolverine #43, Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity #126 are published this week from Marvel Comics as the invasion of Earth begins. Indeed, it may already have begun in future issues of Iron Man…

Sentinel Buster Iron Man armour, eh? We haven't seen that yet.

But Emma Frost has the Orchis situation in hand in New York at least.

As Betsy Braddock, Rictor, and Shatterstar are freeing British-kept mutants from Orchis, in relation to Scott Summer's trial in Paris, France. And how do we know it's in Paris, France?

The execution is taking place at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. There's still plenty of Orchis technology to be wary of elsewhere. Sabretooth has a box.

Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver also have a box from their adoptive father, Magneto. Who is dead buy, courtesy of Storm, may be getting better.

But for Sabretooth's box, it's closer to Seven, as he jerry-rigs something that seems straight out of Dennis Potter's Cold Lazarus.

Always good to have a telepath in a box. Betsy Braddock and co turn mutant detectives…

Meanwhile, Scarlet Witch is trying to track down who sent a letter from Magneto to her and Quicksilver.

Might one suspect be the biological daughter of Magneto, currently leading an army of Brood to take down Orchis's space station, The Bloom?

The Firestar issue gets talked down, but there are still other members of the Quiet Council causing trouble, as Selene has her Externals on a leash.

While it looks like Orchis has found another way to deal with mutants by just removing their powers.

While Nightcrawler has returned to killing folk, willy and nilly.

While Krakoa is in play…

…it looks like Doug Ramsey planted something grown by Krakoa on one of the Exiles.

The Externals might have something to say about that as their very bodies were used to build the link from Krakoa to Otherworld and Arakko…

While it's the Exiles in Wolverine trying to do their own thing now.

We also get a return to the X-Men Mansion, who definitely stopped paying for the gardening service, resembling Krakoa…

Manifold. Destiny. Almost as if they are doing this on purpose…

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230561

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Pepe Larraz

NOT WITHOUT A FIGHT! The X-Men may be at their lowest spot, and they may be on the brink of complete eradication…but they are not going down without a fight! Polaris returns to guide the X-Men home, bringing a wicked surprise for Orchis! This epic tale, split in two, continues as the Krakoan Age nears its conclusion! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

SCARLET WITCH QUICKSILVER #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP238633

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Lorenzo Tammetta (CA) Russell Dauterman

Old Rivalries and New Mysteries! The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been heroes, friends, family heads and occasionally villains, but, above all, they are twins who look out for each other. So when Wanda receives a letter from the recently deceased Magneto that would upset Pietro, she burns the letter before her brother can read it. But her choice drives them apart at the worst possible time: a new threat heralded by the Wizard – with a horrifying eldritch upgrade – is coming for their heads, and if they can't find a way to repair their damaged bond, it will cost them their lives. Join the fan-favorite SCARLET WITCH creative team as they celebrate sixty years of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver with this new chapter in the twins' storied legacy! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE #43

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230595

(W) Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle (A) Geoff Shaw (CA) Leinil Yu

SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 3! SABRETOOTH and WOLVERINE once worked together – and killed together! But how do the violent missions of their TEAM X days factor into the SABRETOOTH WAR being waged in the present? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #126

Published: February 12, 2024

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

Artist: Phillip Sevy

