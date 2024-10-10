Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Atom! Freeman, Prana

Whats Next Atom! Freeman? And Why Is He Talking to Me?

Whats Next for Atom! Freeman? And Why Is He Talking to Me? So many questions... so little time... so much possibility...

Article Summary Atom! Freeman transitions from Bad Idea Comics to focus on Prana: Direct Market Solutions full-time.

Freeman reflects on his productive and educational time with Bad Idea Comics and future aspirations.

Freeman shares insights on the industry with Comics Industry Insiders featuring Rich Johnston.

Curious clues hint at Freeman and Fred Van Lente's mysterious flight and unknown adventures ahead.

Adam Freeman – or Atom! Freeman – began his career in the comics industry as the co-owner of Brave New World Comics where he received the 2008 Eisner Spirit of Retail award. In 2010, he transitioned to publishing as the Director Of Sales & Marketing at Top Cow Entertainment. In 2012, Freeman was one of the five principal architects of Valiant Entertainment's re-emergence. After leaving Valiant, post-acquisition by Chinese investors DMG, Freeman launched Prana: Direct Market Solutions as a vehicle for consulting and sales services for publishers and other brands looking to grow in the Direct Market comics shops. He was also part of the launch of Bad Idea Comics alongside many of his former Valiant partners. Yesterday he posted changes to Facebook,

"I have long debated how to release this news of what has become a poorly kept industry secret and, in the end, I've come to the conclusion that a single post on the social media platforms I use the most should suffice. "This year, I transitioned away from Bad Idea Comics as my primary employer. I've owned Prana: Direct Market Solutions since 2018, including my time with Bad Idea. They (we) were technically Prana's clients throughout that time. And, while I remain a booster of that team and tied to them somewhat, I'm no longer on the masthead and no longer spend my time on that project and have transitioned into building Prana, tools for the industry of comics, and our roster of incredible clients full-time. That said, my time with Bad Idea was some of the most productive and educational of my career. Being given as much leeway to experiment and create as we were and being surrounded by the incredible talent that was and is there will inspire and inform my work for many years to come. "I owe many thanks to the printing, tech, and fulfilment partners we worked with along the way, but my biggest thanks for the support and patience shown goes out to the Bad Idea Fans and Destination Store partners. Your appetite for our shenanigans and the highest standard for quality in comics was what kept us all going and creating. Thank you all for that chapter in my life and career. I can't wait to work with you all again in the next one."

And talking of what else he is up to, there was the latest of his Comics Industry Insiders with a certain person you may recognise.

"I know he's controversial but I just can't help loving Rich Johnston. His love of comics and this industry are infectious. This was a fun one. I know the sound is tricky though. Turns out recording in the pub on an ipad is something we need to watch for in the future."

Yeah, sorry about that. It had been a bit of a day. But also concluding…

"Why am I on a plane if there's no Comicon this weekend? Why is Fred Van Lente on this flight? Who is that lady in the middle?! I assure you I know the answers to at least two of these questions."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!