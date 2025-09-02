Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

What's To Come For Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez's Batman (Spoilers)

A glimpse at what is to come for Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman after #1 (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the launch of the new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Moray. You know, of your comic store didn't break street date that is. Most of them didn't. But with Fraction staying on for the longterm, we also get a glimpse at what is to come…

… past that Batspoiler of course. So what do we have?

Vandal Savage, police commissioner of Gotham, with "The Blue Vs The Bat" suggesting the police will be against Batman. No surprise there, as issue 2 solicits promise it will "change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever". Then there are new friends, people with animal heads, which is not entirely uncommon in Gotham. And new foes.. that's not the Hulk, is it? No, can't be, Batman has fought him before… And a Batman who sits, and has lost a boot, a glove and part of his cowl in a fight…

BATMAN #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! $4.99 9/3/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ROBIN GETS HIS OWN DARK NIGHT AS FRACTION & JIMENEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? $4.99 10/1/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ TAKE THINGS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL AS THEIR THRILLING NEW RUN ON BATMAN CONTINUES! Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jimenez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues! Retail: $4.99 11/5/2025

