When Absolute Batman Makes A Deal With The Absolute Devil (Spoilers)

When Absolute Batman Makes A Deal With The Absolute Devil (Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta Spoilers)

Article Summary In Absolute Batman #3, Bruce Wayne navigates a perilous pact with an elusive devil in Gotham's shadows.

Freelance MI5 operative Alfred Pennyworth urges Batman toward a controversial alliance with Black Mask.

Bruce's mother stakes her position, becoming a crucial figure amidst Black Mask's escalating threats.

With limited choices and a looming Riddler AI, Bruce contemplates moves unheard of in any other universe.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta continues to show a different Batman making different choices courtesy of different circumstances. A Bruce Wayne without means, while those around him are making megadeals. With Harvey Dent looking into such a deal with the redolent phrase "Ark M Fund"

JK Holdings stands for the Joker… making private, hidden, off-the-grid prisons to experiment on inmates…

Each having their own designation and location. Including the one for Gotham.

With freelance MI5 operative Alfred Pennyworth recommending a practical and pragmatic deal to work with Black Mask… with his eye on the long game.

The kind of deal that Batman could never consider. The standard Batman that is. No matter how tempting.

And indeed, he does not.

And so it seems. But this is a Batman who still has a mother. And who is making her own decisions.

Putting herself in the spotlight, the target sights, the centre of all such terrorist attention. And Black Mask has upped his offer…

But what options does he have? The Riddler AI is quite clear. Not that much.

And so Bruce Wayne does something in the Absolute Universe that he would never have done elsewhere…

…they deal with the Devil. Is this really worse than Mephisto? Is it part of a wider scheme? At least Bruce Wayne isn't married… unless this is all just "Cats Eyes" – refusing to look at the bigger picture, just the imminent danger…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

NEW FRIENDS, NEW ENEMIES! Batman and Alfred have formed a tentative alliance, but the Black Mask has some new friends too…and they're coming to Gotham to wreak absolute havoc. Plus, discover the dark secret that will rock Bruce to his core and make him question everything…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

