When Absolute Batman Makes A Deal With The Absolute Devil (Spoilers)

When Absolute Batman Makes A Deal With The Absolute Devil (Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta Spoilers)

  • In Absolute Batman #3, Bruce Wayne navigates a perilous pact with an elusive devil in Gotham's shadows.
  • Freelance MI5 operative Alfred Pennyworth urges Batman toward a controversial alliance with Black Mask.
  • Bruce's mother stakes her position, becoming a crucial figure amidst Black Mask's escalating threats.
  • With limited choices and a looming Riddler AI, Bruce contemplates moves unheard of in any other universe.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta continues to show a different Batman making different choices courtesy of different circumstances. A Bruce Wayne without means, while those around him are making megadeals. With Harvey Dent looking into such a deal with the redolent phrase "Ark M Fund"

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

JK Holdings stands for the Joker… making private, hidden, off-the-grid prisons to experiment on inmates…

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

Each having their own designation and location. Including the one for Gotham.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

With freelance MI5 operative Alfred Pennyworth recommending a practical and pragmatic deal to work with Black Mask… with his eye on the long game.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

The kind of deal that Batman could never consider. The standard Batman that is. No matter how tempting.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

And indeed, he does not.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

And so it seems. But this is a Batman who still has a mother. And who is making her own decisions.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

Putting herself in the spotlight, the target sights, the centre of all such terrorist attention. And Black Mask has upped his offer…

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

But what options does he have? The Riddler AI is quite clear. Not that much.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

And so Bruce Wayne does something in the Absolute Universe that he would never have done elsewhere…

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

…they deal with the Devil. Is this really worse than Mephisto? Is it part of a wider scheme? At least Bruce Wayne isn't married… unless this is all just "Cats Eyes" –  refusing to look at the bigger picture, just the imminent danger…

