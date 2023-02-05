When Dark Horse Tried To Sell Its Star Wars Magazine In UK Newsagents Once upon a time, Dark Horse Comics tried to repackage their Star Wars and Indiana Jones comics for British newsagents. It didn't last long.

In 1992, Dark Horse International was an attempt by Dark Horse Comics to sell their comic book strips on international newsagent markets. It lasted ten monthly issues and told stories from two Lucasfilm properties, Star Wars and Indiana Jones. As a result, getting copies in any decent condition is a hard-won thing. First released in September 1992, the series began reprinting Star Wars: Dark Empire and Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. The series was abruptly cancelled without warning with issue 10 in June 1993 in the middle of a storyline, which had just begun reprinting the first issues of Ulic Qel-Droma and the Beast Wars of Onderon from Tales of the Jedi and Indiana Jones: Thunder in the Orient. Star Wars #11 was to continue these storylines as well as begin reprinting The Serpent Masters as well as a Dark Empire Technical Readout feature by Tom Veitch and Cam Kennedy, but it was not to be.

British newsagents have always been a tough market to crack, even more now, especially from a foreign publisher. Marvel UK had managed it with Star Wars and Indiana Jones comics in the past, but only with a lot of local knowledge. Titan Comics publish Star Wars Magazine now, but as something bigger and not solely focused around a comic book strip. Dark Horse took their licks and moved on.

But today, Heritage Auctions has a copy of the first issue of Dark Horse's Star Wars Magazine #1 that has been CGC slabbed at 9.4, and is currently up for auction, going under the hammer today. The magazine comes with Dark Horse trading cards still attached but it is awaiting its first $30 bid at time of writing… there are none listed in higher condition.

Star Wars Magazine #1 (Dark Horse, 1992) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. Cam Kennedy, Dan Barry, and Karl Kesel art. Dave Dorman cover. Not listed in Overstreet. CGC census 1/23: 2 in 9.4, none higher.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.