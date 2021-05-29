When is a First Appearance of Gambit Not a First Appearance of Gambit?

The debate over which comic book first featured the appearance of the X-Men character Gambit is a highly contested one. There are two contenders, Uncanny X-Men Annual #14 and Uncanny X-Men #266. Now, be in no doubt, chronologically, it's X-Men #266. That was definitely meant to be his first appearance, written by Chris Claremont, drawn by Mike Collins with a Jim Lee cover.

However, Uncanny X-Men Annual #14 by Chris Claremont and Art Adams was published first by mistake. Featuring his second appearance – and a mystery to readers who hadn't yet been able to read Uncanny X-Men #266.

And then Gambit became very popular, turned up in a movie and there was even talk of a spinoff X-Men film from Fox. Which didn't happen. But it did put a focus back on Gambit as a collectible commodity and the wars began to rage over which was his first appearance. Heritage Auctions, in this listing for Uncanny X-Men Annual #14, have tried to have their cake and eat it, calling Gambit's appearance here as a first "cameo" appearance.

X-Men Annual #14 (Marvel, 1990) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. Cameo first appearance of Gambit. Fantastic Four appearance. Arthur Adams cover and art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $48. CGC census 5/21: 341 in 9.4, 1327 higher.

At time of writing, it is beating guide price, currently at $78. With all waiting for the X-Men to be introduced to the MCU, Gambut has to be a favourite for a movie or a TV show at some point. Here are his appearances in Uncanny X-Men Annual #14, you be the judge whether this is a full first appearance or a cameo.

Say, where did he get that X-Men costume under his coat from?