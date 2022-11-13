When Lois Lane Blacked Up For Superman

Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #106 from 1970 is one of those comic books you look at and can't quite believe it. The cover by Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson showing Lois Lane stepping into Superman's Plastimold machine and stepping out as a black woman. The story was meant to explored race relations in Metropolis, as a substitute for New York City, as Lois transform into a black woman to write a story about the "Little Africa" ghetto in the city, as a stand-in for Harlem as Lois Lane didn't seem to be able to gain access to people's trust as a white middle-class journalist. Her new skin colour changes society's perception of her, and she realizes the struggle of everyday life as a minority. Before, you know, changing back and never speaking of it again. The comic definitely had its heart in the right place, but reads atrociously these days. Still at least it was from the late sixties/early seventies. The Punisher story from the nineties doesn't quite have that excuse. This Lois Lane story is ripe for being revisiting in today's climate, you can imagine a YA graphic novel having a very different take in this situation for example, but you can pick up the original and experience it in all its uncomfortable glory. A copy with a CGC slab in 9.0 condition is currently up for auction from Heritage Auctions with bids currently totalling $841.

The current Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction has been moved to Monday & Tuesday for this week. Session 1 will start at 6:00 PM on Monday and Session 2 will be 6:00 PM Central Time, Tuesday, November 15.

Superman's Girlfriend Lois Lane #106 (DC, 1970) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages. It contains the notorious "I Am Curious (Black)" story. Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson cover. Rose and Thorn appearances. Ross Andru art. Overstreet 2022 VF/NM 9.0 value = $641; NM- 9.2 value = $1,000. CGC census 11/22: 26 in 9.0, 27 higher.

