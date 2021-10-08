Tee Franklin Met Marc Guggenheim, Who Helped Her Get Harley Quinn

There have been many stories from people at New York Comic Con meeting up with each other after two years apart. But some have never met at all. That was the experience of Tee Franklin, author of the graphic novel Bingo Love but now getting many plaudits for her current work with Max Sarin on Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour comic book from DC Comics.

She's not at the show, but someone who flew in from the West Coast skipped the Javitz and paid her a visit in New Jersey. The man who helped get her current (and more) gigs, Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim. Tee Franklin tweeted out, "so @mguggenheim became friends last year & he's been such an amazing mentor as I've started this TV/film journey. Marc's super talented, and this latest project (plus Green Lantern series & comics) has me over the moon proud of ya! I'm so happy we finally got to meet! The fact that he drove down to hang with me at my house in Jersey, and we talked for hours was honestly the highlight of my month. If it wasn't for Marc introducing me to @katiekubert I wouldn't be writing Harley Quinn. I'm BEYOND grateful for your friendship. I'm soo proud of you and can't wait to see what else is next from you. Congrats on LA Law & all those secret projects of yours!" Marc replied "This was such a fun day. So blessed to have @MizTeeFranklin in my life." What more might come of this alliance?

The next issue of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour #2 will be out this coming Tuesday with the second printing of the first issue out the following week.

