Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, john stewart

Where To Find John Stewart After Green Lantern War Journal Ends?

Where will you be able to find John Stewart after Green Lantern War Journal from DC Comics ends with #12 tomorrow?

Article Summary Green Lantern War Journal wraps up with issue #12 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Montos on 08/21/2024.

John Stewart battles Old Gods and threats to save Metropolis and his family in this final climactic issue.

Look for John Stewart in Green Lantern Civil Corps Special #1, out on 10/9/2024, as the war for the Corps begins.

John Stewart continues his journey in the Green Lantern series' backup strips starting in November 2024.

Green Lantern War Journal by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Montos ends tomorrow with the final issue #12.

GREEN LANTERN WAR JOURNAL #12 CVR A MONTOS

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Montos

IT HAS ALL LED TO THIS! As John Stewart and his allies fight to beat back an invasion by Olgrun and the Old Gods, John Henry and Natasha Irons and the sentient construct known as Ellie Stewart fight to save Shirley Stewart from the vengeance of Star Shroud…and the survival of METROPOLIS hangs in the balance! Can John Stewart make it back to Earth in time to save his mother and his city? And can the entire Stewart family and their allies survive such an onslaught? Characters die, and the status quo is changed forever in this FINAL CLIMACTIC ISSUE!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024

But where will you be able to find John Stewart after that? Well, the last page fills you in…

Moving to the back-up strip for the central Green Lantern series in November… and the Green Lantern Civil Corps Special in October before that. Will Phillip Kennedy Kohnson still writing the character…

GREEN LANTERN #15 CVR A ARIEL COLON (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert, Montos (CA) Ariel Colon

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Hal has a problem… He needs to charge his ring but the entrance to the Power Battery is a continent away. Plus, the skies over Earth are patrolled by Amanda Waller's modified Amazos, which leaves Hal with one choice…to ride into the Danger Zone! Don't worry, he totally got permission to use the Batplane for this mission *wink*. Plus, John Stewart's tale from GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL spills out into the battlefield of a new struggle brewing on the horizon… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024

GREEN LANTERN CIVIL CORPS SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A BRAD WALKER

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Brad Walker

THE WAR FOR THE FATE OF THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS STARTS HERE! Lord Premier Thaaros sends a surprising foe to retrieve the Dark Star Ring from John Stewart, which leads to a desperate plan to expose the United Planets as a force of evil. Allies and enemies will join this special issue to launch the Green Lanterns in a direction that will change the DC cosmos forever! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!