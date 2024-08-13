Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, Shadow Lanterns

Who Are… The Shadow Lanterns? And What Is Their Oath? (Spoilers)

In tomorrow's Green Lantern #14, Marc Guggenheim and Darick Robertson introduce a new breed of Shadow Lanterns.

In tomorrow's Green Lantern #14, with the main strip tying in with Absolute Power, the backup by Marc Guggenheim and Darick Robertson introduces a new breed of Lanterns. Even if they believe there is nothing particularly different about them. As one Green Lantern dies…

…the Green Lantern transfer of power has been corrupted by someone on the inside. Traditionally, the Green Lantern power ring would seek out one of strong will and who knows no fear, to offer them the power of the Green Lantern. But they have a new mission now…

…. to seek out those who can be easily manipulated, And willing to pledge their truth – and power – to a leader without question. Thaaros of Elliosha, Lord-Premiere of the United Planets, corrupt and in league with Mongul and Amanda Waller. And to whom the Shadow Lanterns lift one arm in salute…

We are not talking about the greatest of subtlety here, just in case you managed to miss the political allegories being played with. Bring on the Marenghi…

"In deepest space on planets far and near,

The Shadow Lanterns now are here.

And all who would do evil will always fear

The army that does the will of its Lord Premier"

Does that scab? I am not entirely sure that these verses scan… Green Lantern #14 is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

GREEN LANTERN #14 (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim (A) Fernando Pasarin, Darick Robertson (CA) Ariel Colon

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Hal Jordan must don the weapons of DC's greatest villains to escape Amanda Waller's clutches and reconnect with the heroes who are set to strike back at this new Absolute Power! Meanwhile, Carol sets out on a mission to help others, learning what it means to be a hero along the way. PLUS: Witness the rise of the SHADOW LANTERNS in an all-new backup story by MARC GUGGENHEIM and DARICK ROBERTSON!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/14/2024

