Who Is Running From Who In Today's Blood Hunt Comics? (Spoilers)

Blood Hunt #3, Amazing Spider-Man Blood Hunt #2, Avengers #15, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21, Jubilee #1 and Strange Academy #2.

Article Summary New vampire Pia battles the Darkhold in Strange Academy: Blood Hunt #2.

Jubilee's vampire past resurfaces in X-Men Blood Hunt: Jubilee #1.

Amazing Spider-Man #2 explores a potential vampire cure via Morbius.

Miles Morales teams up with Dracula in a twist unfolding across the series.

There's a bevvy of Blood Hunt tie-in comics out from Marvel Comics today alongside the new Blood Hunt #3 and its Red Band Edition (differences detailed here). Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #2, Avengers #15, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21, X-Men Blood Hunt: Jubilee #1 and Strange Academy: Blood Hunt #2. So what's going down? Well, you can read about inspirational speeches elsewhere, these comics are getting down and dirty.

In the first issue of Strange Academy: Blood Hunt #1, new student Pia was revealed as a vampire, as she took down the human embodiment of the Darkhold grimoire.

While X-Men Blood Hunt: Jubilee #1 reminds us that Jubilee, surviving X-Men, was a vampire once as well.

Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #2 has Morbius, who has been a science vampire for decades, as a potential cure for all these new vampires.

Which might be preferable an option to the Strange Academy crew, considering that the alternative strategy would take out their classmate.

So they are very much against Doctor Strange's plans…

..even as Doctor Strange and Clea in Blood Hunt #3 manage to stop Miles Morales from being a mind-controlled vampire for a while.

While Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21 shows us how that happened in the first place.

It wasn't pretty but at least it all lines up.

Talking of not being pretty…

…Morbius and the science team have other things than good looks on their mind.

Just put that ear away Miles. Oh and Captain America in Avengers? He's just fighting Nazi vampires. It is, after all, what he does best.

So Strange Academy is locking down against the vampire pandemic…

Amazing Spider-Man sees scientists actually infecting people with vampirism to try and engineer a cure.

Turns out there are more vampires everywhere than anyone thought.

And trying to create a hybrid cure between all their different strategies.

There's no way this can all go wrong, is there?

Jubilee seems to prefer talking therapy.

Though talking doesn't quite work as well when Dracula thinks only Bloodline can stop this vampire wave.

Though she may not be too happy about having to stake her father.

And she makes a run for it. Just like Darkhold does from the Strange Academy kids.

With Miles and Dracula teaming up to track her down.

I mean it doesn't take long. Just has to jump from Blood Hunt #3 to Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21,

Because that's what you need these days, a team. Made of up unlikely members such as Dracula, Bloodline and Spider-Man.

Or Misty Knight, The Lizard and… Spider-Man. Different Spider-Men.

And Jubilee gets back in with an old gang as well…

Bloodline may not be too keen about this.

But Jubilee definitely finds a new friend.

And Captain America: Steve Rogers is still just fighting Nazi vampires to his heart's content.

Oh, come on Baron Blood, stereotype much? It's June, the London sun is shining and it doesn't set until after 9pm. Wait… what are those clouds coming?

