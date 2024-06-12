Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, captain america, hawkeye, ukraine

Captain America Speeches In Today's Blood Hunt – A Ukraine Parallel?

In today's Blood Hunt and tie-ins, there are inspirational speeches to be made by Captain America. Might this be a Ukranian parallel

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt #3 features Captain America's stirring speeches.

Sam Wilson, as Captain America, draws parallels to political issues.

The comic series includes the Vampire Nation in Ukraine's Pripyat.

Heroes unite against vampires, with a focus on Blade and Hawkeye.

There's a bevvy of Blood Hunt tie-in comics out from Marvel Comics today alongside the new Blood Hunt #3 and its Red Band Edition (differences detailed here). More on them later. But Blood Hunt #3 and Avengers #15 talk the talk as well as walking the walk. Because, there are inspirational speeches to be made. And that is the role of Captain America, as Quicksilver reminds us in Avengers #15.

But which Captain America? In Blood Hunt #3, it is Sam Wilson who steps up, and draws some political parallels along the way

All part of a plan to bait Blade to get him to show his pasty hand, after releasing vampire hordes across the world.

And it looks like it works.

Although it also reminds you what a terrible place the Marvel Universe must be to live in.

… it will also bear comparison to the current situation in Ukraine.

I am going to guess, especially with the Eastern European involvement in this series with the Vampire Nation taking root in the Ukrainian city of Pripyat, home to Chernobyl/Chornobyl, that this is not a coincidence.

You get a different backdrop with different countries in the Red Band Edition.

But the same words. But what about Steve Rogers' Captain America? Isn't he usually down for such speeches? Well, he's busy in the Avengers series, also tied into Blood Hunt.

But instead it's Hawkeye that does the deed. The Kate Bishop version of Hawkeye as well.

Reminding them who they are. And who she is.

Hawkeye, the superhero designed to kill vampires more than anyone else. As for Steve Rogers?

Well, he has a few things to say, fighting literal Nazi vampires.

Though he chooses to make his own speech a little more on the short and sweet.

