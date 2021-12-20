Who Is Sleeping With The New Wonder Woman? (Spoilers)

As was pointed out many years ago, especially on an island populated solely by women, it would seem odd for people to assume that every member of Paradise Island was as straight as a die. In the years since DC Comics decided to confirm that Wonder Woman was bisexual, she officiated at a same-sex wedding back in 2015, saying

But there's always been a bit of peek-a-bo0, will-she-won't-she aspect to Wonder Woman and sexuality. But the comic book series Nubia & The Amazons seems to be pulling off that particular plaster sharpish. We know that Nubia grew up with two mothers on Themyscryria. Created in 1973 as Diana's long-lost twin sister and rival to her role as Wonder Woman, she was recently made Queen of Amazons when Hippolyta joined the Justice League as a new Wonder Woman.

With Diana's return to life, she has officially blessed Nubia to share her title as Wonder Woman, in addition to her new role as Queen of Themyscira. And it seems that she may have a new consort, in the form of Io, armored, and weaponsmith to the island. Io was created by Greg Rucka and Dave Johnson, first appearing in Wonder Woman Vol 2 #196, and was reintroduced to the New 52 DC Universe in Wonder Woman Vol 5 #2 by Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott. She was then approached by Queen Nubia in Nubia & The Amazons #2 last month.

A lot was intimated. But in tomorrow's Nubia & The Amazons #3, first seen on Bleeding Cool, the intimation is left outside the workshop doors.

Never a dull day in Io's workshop. So not exactly shocking for the Amazonians, even if you rarely see it confirmed quite so readily in the panels of the comic. There has still the Hayes Cose spirit of "one foot on the floor" for a lot of this stuff with queer characters in mainstream superhero comics, though less so of late. But there is also in this comic, something you really rarely see, outside of a retro or comedy title at DC Comics. The return of… the thought bubble.

Thought bubbles are so rare these days, the phrase is mostly used for a comic book convention in Harrogate. What used to be in thought bubbles are usually knocked into narrative captions, but that turns the character into the narrator of the story or the scene and that might not be what best serves the story. It's one tool in the storyteller toolbox that has been removed from anything that's not funny, silly or meta. Could this be a chance to bring it back?

Nubia And The Amazons #3 by Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala, Alitha Martinez, and Mark Morales is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

