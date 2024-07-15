Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute universe, DC All-In, scott snyder

Who Is This Mysterious Absolute Batman Figure? (Spoilers)

In the Absolute Batman ashcan for San Diego Comic-Con, we see Batman being watched by an unidentified marksman...

In the Absolute Batman ashcan for San Diego Comic-Con, which it looks like will be going all official this week after DC Comics went and accidentally confirmed its existence in a merchandise post, we see the very big Batman in a manga fashion, making his way through some skeletal types, but being watched by an unidentified marksman.

As well as a page of designs by Nick Dragotta for this character which indicates that he may have a prominent role in Absolute Batman.

Is this Absolute Deathstroke? Absolute Ra's Al Ghul? Absolute Alfred Pennyworth? Absolute Thomas Wayne? Someone brand new?

Certainly someone who likes their guns. And their motorbikes.

Previously I reported on the new Absolute Batman being a very different Batman. Still Bruce Wayne, but a very different Bruce with a different life. As a comic book, it has a very different look.

Artist Nick Dragotta draws on the manga influences that make his work so identifiable, with a strong kinetic feel on the page, mirrored in this new look for this Batman. I am expecting someone at some point to ask, "how can someone so big move so fast?"

With a suit of zips, batons, hooks and cape, which become a hand-to-hand weapon from panel to panel, even working as prosthetic limbs. And a massive Batman, with spikes and stitches, from the ground up.

This is Batman as underdog. Batman as warrior. That's Absolute Batman, the new ongoing series by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. But it's also a reflection of the Absolute Universe continuity as a whole. Where Superman, Wonder Woman and the rest are underdogs, fighting for their survival as well as everything else, because the world they live in is a different one. And far closer to now.

How would the world now react to a new Batman? A Superman? A Wonder Woman? Would they be as welcoming? Would their fanbase be toxic? What would people even believe.

The superhero as underdog. Welcome to DC Comics' Absolute Universe, launching with the Absolute Batman Ashcan at San Diego Comic-Con and then in all comic book stores in October with DC All-In #1 and Absolute Batman #1. I get the feeling that DC Comics could well own SDCC this year at this rate.

